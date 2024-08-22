August 22, 2024
Kuipers Farm to host Sunflower Festival Date Night

By Shaw Local News Network
Victor Zendeja and Addie Roeder of Aurora chat in the sunflower field at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park plans an adults-only Sunflower Festival Date Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Enjoy an evening under the stars among the eight beautiful acres of sunflower and zinnia fields at Kuipers Family Farm’s Sunflower Festival Date Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.

Couples can sip on cocktails with a picnic meal while listening to live music from Ethan Larson & Tony Ladas. Complimentary photo mementos will be provided by Cinder and Vinegar Photography.

The evening includes two drink tickets, a boxed picnic dinner of a roasted pork sandwich on a pretzel roll, a chicken Caesar slider, homemade ranch kettle chips, charcuterie cup and two apple cider doughnuts.

Couples can enjoy a train ride, and will leave with a decorative sunflower bucket vase and six sunflower or zinnia blooms. Kuipers Orchard Shop also will be open for after-hours shopping.

The private, after-hours event is for adults ages 21 and older. Tickets, which cost $140 per couple, are limited and available only online. The rain date is Saturday, Sept. 7.

For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit kuipersfamilyfarm.com/sunflower-fest-date-night.

