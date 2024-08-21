A tribute to ’Old Blue Eyes’ at Raue Center in Crystal Lake

Bill Pantle and the ATTOBE Quintent Band will tribute Frank Sinatra with a night of classic hits and jazz Saturday, Nov. 9 at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts)

Bill Pantle and the ATTOBE Quintent Band will tribute Frank Sinatra with a night of classic hits and jazz Saturday, Nov. 9 at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake.

According to a news release, the show will feature many of Sinatra’s selections from The Great American Songbook and other popular Sinatra hits in Raue Center’s intimate on-stage lounge format with a bar and dance floor.

Bill Pantle, a seasoned entertainer, has been performing in Chicagoland’s premiere Frank Sinatra Tribute act for almost 10 years. His baritone voice and quick wit make you feel like you are in front of Sinatra himself. The show is a recreation of the classic variety show format or the infamous live recordings he was so famous for, the release stated.

The music and sound of the big band era are worth hearing and created by some of Chicago’s most talented jazz and big band musicians.

This event is a perfect opportunity for fans of jazz and classic hits to experience the timeless music of Sinatra in a live performance. The remaining tickets for the event are priced at $29, with a 30% discount available for RaueNOW members, priced at $20.30.

Raue Center For The Arts is located at 25 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit rauecenter.org.