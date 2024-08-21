5 Things to Do: Blueberry Fest in Kendall County

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

1. Blueberry Fest: Woody’s Orchard & Fun Farm will celebrate its Blueberry Fest from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24 and 25. Blueberries and blueberry products will be available for purchase. There will be no blueberry picking, but apple picking in the orchard will be available for purchase. A one-day ticket to the fest costs $14.95 with a $1 fee. The ticket includes all farm activities, but other events, such as gem mining, will have extra fees. Admission is free for ages 2 and younger and active military with ID. Woody’s is located at 3223 Creek Road, Plano. For information, visit woodysorchard.ticketspice.com/2024-all-passes.

2. End of Summer Wine Fest: Offering sessions from 2 to 4 p.m. or 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, Oak + Bean in Oswego will present an End of Summer Wine Fest with more than 65 wines to taste. The event will include a full-size Riedel wine glass that guests will take home, a personal cheese and charcuterie box and discount pricing on other products. Tickets cost $50 for each session. Purchases and input will be used to determine what wines Oak + Bean will serve in fall and winter. It’s located at 100 W. Washington St. For more information, visit oakandbeanco.com/events.

3. Yorkville High School Alumni Reunion: From 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, the Yorkville High School All-Alumni Reunion will take place at Kendall County Fairgrounds, 10826 Illinois Route 71, Yorkville. There will be a cash bar, and food trucks will be present from 5 to 8 p.m., with music provided by two of the school’s graduates. A photo area, yearbooks from 1937 to the present and more will also be available. Spouses and guests are welcome to attend. Since its inception in 2017, this event has happened on the last Saturday of September every year. As this event is funded by donations, admission is a cash donation at the door. For more information, visit yorkvillealumnireunion.com.

4. From Dirt to Dishes: A Weekly Clay Hand Building Workshop: Plano’s Arts on Fire Studio will offer a weekly workshop beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, in which attendees can create clay with their hands. The workshop takes place from 3 to 8 p.m. Participants can create clay pieces at their own pace, using free instruction and learning the basics of using clay. The cost is $12 weekly or $35 monthly. Tickets can be purchased the first Tuesday of the month. Clay purchase is $35 for 25 pounds, $20 for 10 pounds and $12 for 5 pounds. Arts on Fire is at 217 E. South St. For more information, visit artsonfireplano.com/events/from-dirt-to-dishes-a-weekly-clay-hand-building-workshop-18.

5. Moms & More Children’s Resale: From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, toys and other resale items will be featured at a resale sponsored by the Old Post PTA. There will be a presale opportunity available from 7:15 to 8 a.m. for $10 entry; admission is free during normal sale hours. Blue tags will indicate 50% off from noon to 2 p.m. The resale will be held at Old Post Elementary School, 100 Old Post Road, Oswego. For more information, momsandmoreoswego.org/resale.

This brief is part of Shaw Local’s “5 Things to Do” feature. To read more, go to shawlocal.com/tags/5-things-to-do or check out The Scene, our entertainment section, at shawlocal.com/thescene.