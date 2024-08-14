Glen Ellyn to celebrate 55 years of Festival of the Arts

Glen Ellyn’s Festival of the Arts returns to Lake Ellyn Aug. 24-25 to celebrate its 55th year. (Photo provided by Alliance of Downtown Glen Ellyn)

Glen Ellyn’s Festival of the Arts returns to Lake Ellyn Aug. 24-25 to celebrate its 55th year.

Discover more than 65 artisans with various mediums including acrylic, fibre, glass, graphics, jewelry, metal, mixed media, oil painting, photography, pottery, watercolor and wood.

Enjoy a live music along the historic boathouse under the pergola adjacent to Lake Ellyn. Stay for lunch and enjoy food trucks serving everything from empanadas to gelato. Savor the end of summer with a cold beer, hosted by the Lions Club of Glen Ellyn.

Children can enjoy activities from the Old Town School of Art, Wiggle Worms Activity Area with crafts and an instrument petting zoo.

Guests can bid on one of Glen Ellyn’s Cicadas on Parade, which are 25 hand-painted cicada sculptures lining the streets in flowerpots, windows and trees throughout downtown Glen Ellyn. They’re being auctioned off to raise money for public art in downtown Glen Ellyn. These 18-inch cicada sculptures are 8 pounds and made of plaster with copper legs. Each sculpture is hand painted by local artists and storefront owners.

To find out more information, visit www.downtownglenellyn.com or on social media.