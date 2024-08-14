Film, TV stars converge in Rosemont for Fan Expo Chicago

Actor Mark Hamill, seen here as Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will appear at the Fan Expo Chicago. (Associated Press)

“Star Wars” original Luke Skywalker and prolific X commenter Mark Hamill; Oscar winners Marisa Tomei and Richard Dreyfuss; “Scream” veterans Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy; and Emmy and Tony Award-winner Laurie Metcalf are among the actors scheduled to appear in Rosemont this weekend at the Fan Expo Chicago.

The comic and pop culture convention takes place from Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road.

Other highlights include “Terminator” stars Linda Hamilton, Robert Patrick, Edward Furlong and Lance Henriksen reuniting for a 40th anniversary celebration of the film franchise.

“Terminator” film stars Linda Hamilton, left, and Edward Furlong will be in Rosemont this weekend for a 40th anniversary celebration of the movie franchise. (Photo courtesy of Lionsgate )

Giancarlo Esposito (“The Boys,” “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” and 2025′s “Captain America: Brave New World”) will appear, as will “Star Trek” captains Kirk (William Shatner) and Janeway (Kate Mulgrew); “Star Wars” universe actors Rosario Dawson, Hayden Christensen, Eman Esfandi, Temuera Morrison, Diana Lee Inosanto, Alan Tudyk and others.

In addition to celebrity Q & As and photo opportunities, the convention includes: sci-fi and fantasy opportunities; family activities; anime events; horror attractions; gaming booths; and a cosplay showcase.

Hours are 4 to 9 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Single day tickets start at $48; three-day passes start at $99; family passes start at $101. Tickets, including VIP tickets, are available at fanexpochicago.com.

