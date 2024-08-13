Blueberry festivals this weekend in Geneva, Plano

Blueberry lovers, rejoice!

This weekend is shaping up to be berrylicious in Kane and Kendall counties with blueberry festivals happening in Geneva and Plano. From sweet treats to savory dishes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Windy Acres Farm in Geneva will host the second weekend of its popular Blueberry Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-18. Enjoy blueberry doughnut sundaes, made with fresh blueberry compote, blueberry slushies and, of course, fresh blueberries at the farm stand. The beer garden will have a variety of summer ales, and for lunch, try local bratwurst, Angus beef burgers and fresh sweet corn.

A ton of kids activities will be available, including a sports zone, over-sized chess, jumping pillow, zip lines, giant hamster wheels, mini golf, Skee-Ball, bags and more. Kids can play on the farm’s brand-new playground.

It’s free to enter the farm market and garden center, but there is an admission fee for the attractions, beer garden and grilled food area. Guests will not be able to pick their own blueberries at the event.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit windyacresfarmstand.com. Windy Acres Farm is at 37W446 Fabyan Parkway, Geneva.

A little farther south in Kendall County is Woody’s Orchard, where the Blueberry Fest kicks off at noon Saturday! Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Aug. 17, 18, 24 and 25. Munch on fresh Michigan blueberries, fresh KinderKrisp apples, blueberry doughnuts, apple slushies, grilled burgers, hot dogs, fries and roasted sweet corn. Craft beer, hard cider and wine slushies also will be available. Kids will love the play yard, jumping pad, farm animals, zip lines, hay and train rides, giant tractor slides, obstacle course, apple cannons and so much more.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit woodysorchard.com. Woody’s Orchard is at 3223 Creek Road, Plano.