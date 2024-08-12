Grammy-nominated singer songwriter Kim Richey to perform at The Venue in Aurora

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kim Richey will grace the stage at The Venue in downtown Aurora on Saturday, Aug. 17. (Stacie Huckeba)

According to a news release, Richey is widely known from her critically acclaimed self-titled 1995 debut album. She has become a favorite of many singer songwriters, and will be opening for Jason Isbell when he tours this fall.

Nominated for Best Country song “Believe Me Baby (I Lied)” performed by Trisha Yearwood, Richey has performed with Yearwood and many country and Americana greats.

Recently, Richey was dubbed a member of “Titans of Americana” at Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend festival when she performed on stage with peers Carlile, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Brandy Clark.

Richey’s voice, which Carlile has cited as formative in crafting her own style, is a widely sought after harmony instrument and has been featured on scores of albums including Isbell’s acclaimed “Southeastern,” Trisha Yearwood’s “Everybody Knows,” “Heartbreaker” by Ryan Adams, Reba McEntire’s “Starting Over” and others.

Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance and $25-$30 at the door.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. The Venue, located at 21 S. Broadway in downtown Aurora, offers a wide selection of craft beer and other beverages at the bar which is open for all shows.

Free street parking is available along with free surface lot parking located across from City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place at the corner of Downer Place and Water Street. The Venue’s entrance is located along Water Street Mall, adjacent to City Hall and Mundy Park.

For tickets and additional show information, visit themusicvenue.org.