Crystal Lake’s Monarch Fair is Sunday

Get free admission to Crystal Lake Main Beach and learn about butterflies at the Monarch Fair from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the beach at 300 Lake Shore Drive.
The free event will have information on pollinator plants and butterflies, science and art activities, face-painting and more than a dozen vendors. Purchase pollinator plants, and stay for musical performances by local bands and ensembles at the bandshell.
Here is where you can get more information about the Monarch Fair: crystallakeparks.org/special-events.
