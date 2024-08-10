Crystal Lake’s Monarch Fair is Sunday

Models of the monarch lifecycle are represented at the McHenry County Conservation District booth as The Monarch Coalition hosted the Monarch Fair at Crystal Lake Main Beach in 2023. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Get free admission to Crystal Lake Main Beach and learn about butterflies at the Monarch Fair from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the beach at 300 Lake Shore Drive.

The free event will have information on pollinator plants and butterflies, science and art activities, face-painting and more than a dozen vendors. Purchase pollinator plants, and stay for musical performances by local bands and ensembles at the bandshell.

Here is where you can get more information about the Monarch Fair: crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

