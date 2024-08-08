World famous Wheaton All Night Flea Market set for Aug. 17

The Wheaton All Night Flea Market is Aug. 17, 2024 at DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 W. Manchester Road, Wheaton.

Browse thousands of treasures during into the wee hours of the night at the famous Wheaton All Night Flea Market from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds.

Dealers and vendors from across the Midwest will bring an eclectic mix of antiques, collectibles, toys, sports collectibles, crafts, art work, pop culture items and more.

Several celebrity special guests are expected to appear at the event, including Butch Patrick (Eddie Munster from “The Munsters”), Jon Provost (Timmy from “Lassie”), Mindy Cohn (Natalie Green in the TV series “The Facts of Life”), Fred “The Hammer” Williamson (Super Bowl One and Actor), Parker Stevenson (Bay Watch) and more.

The market will be held “Rain or Moonshine,” as dealers will be in buildings, sheds, tents and open air.

Admission is $10 and tickets are only available at the event. Kids 12 and under are free with an adult.

Parking is free.

Food and snacks will be available from a host of food vendors.