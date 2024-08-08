5 Things to Do: Enjoy free sweet corn, take in a circus, or see a show in the Illinois Valley

Stilt walkers make their way through the 2023 Mendota Sweet Corn Festival parade. This year's event is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. (Derek Barichello)

Here are 5 things to do this weekend.

Sweet Corn Festival: The Mendota Sweet Corn Festival returns for its 77th installment Thursday through Sunday in the city’s downtown. The festival will include a carnival, vendor market, food booths, live entertainment and, of course, free sweet corn, which will be served fresh, hot and buttered at 2 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Illinois Avenue and Jefferson Street. The carnival will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, from 1 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Sweet Corn Festival parade begins at 1 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to www.sweetcornfestival.com. Wenona Days: The village on the border of La Salle and Marshall counties will continue its celebration Thursday through Sunday, with a family night of activities Thursday, live music Friday and Saturday and the Grand Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday on Chestnut Street. A fireworks display is scheduled at dusk Saturday from the coal dump. The Boat Drunks will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Veterans Pavilion, featuring music from Jimmy Buffett, originals and other covers ranging from Little Feat to Johnny Cash and The Beatles. The Route 66 Band, which plays 1950s and ’60s rock as well as classic country hits, will take the Veterans Pavilion stage at 8 p.m. Saturday. For a full Wenona Days schedule and updates on the festival, visit facebok.com/wenonachamber. Culpepper & Merriweather Circus: The circus’ midway will open at 4 p.m. Friday at Eagle Park, west of 880 Commercial St., Marseilles, with pony rides, bounce houses, a grand slide and face-painting available. The circus show, a 90-minute event, will get underway at 5 p.m., with another show slated for 7:30 p.m. The public is welcome to watch at 11 a.m. with the raising of the big top. There also will be tours available at this time, where people can get a behind-the-scenes look at the care for the animals. Tickets the day of will be $16 for adults and $9 for children and seniors and can be bought at the circus box office one hour before each show. “Newsies”: Streator’s Engle Lane will present “Newsies - The Broadway Musical,” beginning with a show at 2 p.m. Sunday, then 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 13 to 16, at the William C. Schiffbauer Center for the Performing Arts, 1012 Columbus Road. Tickets are available at englelane.org or by calling the box office at 815-672-3584 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. “Disney’s High School Musical Jr.”: Featuring a talented all-youth cast, the Stage 212 performance will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and at 1 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 700 First St., La Salle. Tickets are on sale for $10 each and can be bought by visiting the box office from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during the same hours. Tickets also can be bought online at www.stage212.org .

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Illinois Valley’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/illinois-valley/local-events.