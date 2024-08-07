Wenona Days to feature 4 days of fun

Members of the Fieldcrest High School band march down Walnut Street during the 2022 Wenona Days Grand Parade. The parade is scheduled 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Wenona Days is off and running.

The festival started Tuesday with a euchre tournament, but the majority of activities begin Thursday, Aug. 8, and run through Sunday, Aug. 11.

Highlights of the festival include a fireworks display at dusk Saturday from the coal dump and the Grand Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday down Walnut Street.

There will be live entertainment Friday and Saturday. The Boat Drunks will perform 8 p.m. Friday at Veterans Pavilion, featuring music from Jimmy Buffett, original music from five studio albums and other covers ranging from Little Feat to Johnny Cash and The Beatles. The Route 66 Band, which plays 50s and 60s rock as well as classic country hits, will take the Veterans Pavilion stage 8 p.m. Saturday.

Thursday will feature a number of family activities with a petting zoo, train rides, inflatables, wall climbing, water activities, a K-9 demonstration and bingo. The night will be capped with a kickball game for all ages under the lights.

For a full Wenona Days schedule and updates on the festival, go to https://www.facebook.com/wenonachamber

Thursday, Aug. 8

5 p.m. Pork chop dinner/cheeseburgers in paradise, serving until gone in the park stand.

5 to 8 p.m. Oly Farms Petting Zoo, Mike’s Little Train, inflatables, lemonade shakeups

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wall climbing, face painting, Wenona Fire Department kids activity

6 p.m. Bingo

6:30 p.m. K-9 demonstration

7 p.m. Sweet treats

8 p.m. Pick-up kickball game, under the lights.

Friday, Aug. 9

5 p.m. Food vendors, south uptown parking lot by beer tent

5 p.m. Beer tent open at Veterans Pavilion

6 p.m. Park stand open at Wenona City Park

7 p.m. Mr. C’s 5k run at Wenona City Park

7 p.m. Buffett-style tailgate

8 p.m. The Boat Drunks, live music in the beer tent, Veterans Pavilion.

Saturday, Aug. 10

7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Barrel races registration, horse arena

7:30 to 10 a.m. Krispy Kreme doughnut sale, uptown on Chestnut Street, supply limited.

8 a.m. Mustang Round-Up Golf Tourney at Tall Oaks, dinner and prizes following at Legion

8:15 a.m. Cowboy Church at horse arena

8:30 a.m. Kids Fishing Derby at Wenona City Pond

9:30 a.m. Barrel races, horse arena

9 to 11 a.m. Touch a Truck, in the uptown north parking lot

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Flew the Coop Scavenger Hunt, packets with clues to help find the parrots available at Kim’s Sweet Shop, once all are found return scavenger sheets to Kim’s Sweet Shop for a chance at a prize.

11 a.m. Food vendors, south uptown parking lot by beer tent.

Noon to 1 a.m. Beer tent open, Veterans Pavilion

Noon Bicycle Poker Run, registration begins at 11:30 a.m. at Legion Building.

2 to 8 p.m. Kids inflatables, uptown, free all day.

4 to 4:30 p.m. Wenona Historical Society presents tours of caboose.

4:30 to 9 p.m. Wenona High School - All School Reunion at St. Mary’s Church Hall. Join alumni for social hour from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and buffet style dinner serving 5:30 to 7 p.m.

6 to 8 p.m. Mechanical bull, bring a canned food or non-perishable item as a donation to Wenona Food Pantry, uptown near Veterans Memorial.

6 to 8 p.m. Dunk tank

6 to 8:30 p.m. Luau Dance Party hosted by DJ Mara

8 p.m. Route 66 Band, live music at the beer tent.

8:40 p.m. Lights parade on Main Street, line up at Harry’s Tire by 8:30 p.m. with golf carts, UTVs, bicycles.

9 p.m. Fireworks display off coal dump.

Sunday, Aug. 11

9 a.m. Pickleball tournament at City Park, team entires must be registered by 10 a.m. Saturday.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wenona Days of Thunder Car Show, First South Street by Eureka Savings Bank. Awards at noon.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wenona Days Truck Show, across from Casey’s.

10 a.m. to noon Bloody Mary Bar at Wenona American Legion.

11 a.m. Food vendors, south uptown parking lot by beer tent.

11:30 a.m. Parade registration and line up for grand parade at Fieldcrest Middle School.

Noon to 6 p.m. Beer tent opens, Veterans Pavilion

1 p.m. Canned food drive at beginning of Grand Parade, benefits Wenona Food Pantry.

1 p.m. Grand Parade down Walnut Street from Elm Street to Fourth South Street

2 p.m. Ice Cream Social with pie by slice fundraiser at City Park.

2 p.m. Burnout Contest, Thunder Road.

4 p.m. Drawn Down at the beer tent, $4,000 in payouts.

4:30 to 6 p.m. Chicken dinner under the uptown pavilion.

5 p.m. Handmade Quilt Raffle Drawing by Phyllis Scheuer

6 p.m. Wind Down Wenona Days Bingo at the beer tent.