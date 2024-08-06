August 06, 2024
ZZ Top music headlines Joliet Area Historical Museum's Rooftop concert

By Shaw Local News Network
Route 66 Joliet Area Historical Museum. Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021.

Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/The Herald-News)

Joliet Area Historical Museum presents Great Moments in Vinyl Plays ZZ Top at its next concert in the Rooftop Summer Music Series.

The concert will be at 6:15 p.m. Friday at the museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet.

In addition to the live music, there will be a full beverage bar and snack vendor.

In case of inclement weather, concerts will move to indoor auditorium theater. For tickets and more information, call 815-723-5201 or visit jolietmuseum.org/upcoming-programs.html.

This brief is part of Shaw Local’s “5 Things to Do” feature. To read more, go to shawlocal.com/tags/5-things-to-do/ or check out The Scene, our entertainment section, at shawlocal.com/thescene/.

