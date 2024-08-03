Night Owl Bike Ride is Saturday in Crystal Lake, now hosted by Raue Center for the Arts

Raue Center for the Arts - Bike Under the Stars at Raue Center’s Night Owl Bike Ride!

Take a summer nighttime bicycle ride starting at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, during the Raue Center for the Arts’ Night Owl Bike Ride.

The performing arts venue is hosting the McHenry County tradition for the first time this year.

The 20-mile and 10-mile routes start in the Crystal Lake City Hall parking lot and cover most of Crystal Lake via bike routes, lanes and paths, starting and ending at 100 W. Woodstock St.

Helmets, lights and reflectors are mandatory. Most of the routes are on designated bike areas, lanes and paths. Tickets are $15 for children ages 12 and younger and $35 for everyone else. Get information about Raue’s Night Owl Bike Ride or register here : raceroster.com/events/2024/85921/raue-centers-night-owl-bike-ride.

Online registration is open until 8 p.m. Saturday.