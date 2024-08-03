Free music festival Sept. 8 in Peru

A free summer music festival will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at Schweickert Pavilion in Centennial Park, Peru. (Derek Barichello)

A free summer music festival will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at Schweickert Pavilion in Centennial Park, Peru.

Among the performers are The Morning Larks featuring Christina Eltrevoog, Sarah Arter and Emily Williams; Katie Belle and the Belle Rangers featuring Joe “Duffelbag” Trupiano, Ty Terrones, John Nicoli, Dick Verucchi and Christina Eltrevoog; and KevRoy and the Overjoyed featuring Kevin Kramer and friends.

Lil Bella’s and Rodeo Taco food trucks will be on site and offer free popcorn.

The event is sponsored by Janko Realty and Lori Janko Wilke State Farm.