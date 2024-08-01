Ottawa Concert Association announces 2024-2025 lineup

For 77 years the Ottawa Concert Association has delighted its members with a variety of musical and entertainment performances. All shows are at Central School. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

From popular to classical, Broadway to rock and roll, and everything in between, the association has brought hundreds of professional acts to the area.

The 2024 - 25 season is equally exciting. Under the leadership of David Manigold, president and local board member, the Ottawa Concert Association utilizes Allied Concert Services catalog of artists to make its performance selections.

A season adult membership of $60 or family membership of $130 provides admission to four scheduled concerts. In addition, anyone with a membership has free admission to four concerts by the Livingston County Concert Association at Pontiac High School. New membership and ticket information can be obtained by calling Beth at 815-228-6474. Concerts are held at 7 p.m. at Central School, 711 E. McKinley Road, Ottawa.

The season opener on Sept. 23 is Street Corner Symphony. This Nashville-based male a cappella ensemble was runner up on NBC’s Sing Off in 2010. They toured for ACS in the 2011-12 season, earning great reviews. Their repertoire covers a wide range from gospel to rock and pop, appealing to the young and old alike.

A special veterans program, Friday, Nov. 8 will feature Letters From Home. A USO style show honoring artists like Frank Sinatra, The Andrews Sisters, Creedence Clearwater Revival and many others, for this high energy singing and dancing program.

March 14 will feature Paolo Schianchi, an out-of-the-ordinary musician and performer able to master all existing variations of the guitar. With four degrees in music, he is the first solo guitarist to perform at the Carnegie Museum of Art. His performance includes a 49-string guitar he personally designed.

The season concludes with Sail On - The Beach Boys Tribute. Sail On plays the music of “America’s Band,” The Beach Boys. Performing all the group’s classic hits, Sail On faithfully recreates the timeless songs of surfing, cruising, dancing and dreaming for all ages and anybody that wants to have “Fun, Fun, Fun.” Based in Nashville, Sail On performs more than 100 shows every year, bringing one of pop music’s greatest legacy to audiences everywhere.