History happy hour and church cemetery tours in Oswego

Oswego has a colorful past, and both residents and nonresidents are invited to learn more about it during two upcoming programs.

The Little White School Museum in Oswego will host a history happy hour event and a church cemetery tour in August.

“History Happy Hour at Christina’s” is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, where adults 21 and over can learn about the entertaining underground, illegal activity in Oswego over the decades. Christina’s Grill and Gatherings is located at Fox Bend Golf Course.

From illegal boxing matches to Prohibition shenanigans involving local bootleggers, there never seemed to be a dull week in the small town. One free beverage ticket comes with admission to enjoy during the lecture and following discussion. Pre-registration is required due to space limitations. Tickets are $12 for park district residents and $15 for non-residents.

The Oswego History Tour – Church Cemeteries is at noon on Saturday, Aug. 17. The bus leaves from the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., to visit some of the area’s church cemeteries. Pre-registration, $7 for park district residents, $10 non-residents.

Join members of the heritage association and the park district on this bus tour of some of the community’s current and former local church-related cemeteries and learn about the treasure trove of local history they contain. The tour, which begins and ends at the museum, will last about an hour and a half. Pre-registration is required as there is limited space.

To register or for more information about these programs, call the park district at 630-554-1010 or visit the museum program registration site, https://www.oswegolandparkdistrict.org

