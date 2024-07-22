Tina Turner tribute, Paula Poundstone, The Second City coming to McAninch Arts Center for 2024-25 season

Scott Keo will perform a tribute to Michael Bublé on Oct. 18 at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. (Photo provided by Carol Fox)

Comedian Paula Poundstone, tributes to Tina Turner and Michael Buble and a national percussion group are just a few of the outstanding performers in the McAninch Arts Center’s 2024-2025 performance series. The MAC is located on the campus of College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.

“Opening the season with ‘PROUD Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner’ we’ve dubbed the season ‘Simply the Best,’” MAC Director Diana Martinez said in a press release. “And we think audiences will agree the star-studded lineup lives up to its name – ‘Hairspray’ director John Waters, Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody, Paula Poundstone, MOMIX and Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood, to name a few.”

The MAC’s Performance Series season opens with “PROUD Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner” on Sept. 7, followed by Paula Poundstone, a regular panelist on NPR’s “Wait, Wait...Don’t Tell Me!,” Sept. 14. MALEVO, “America’s Got Talent’s” thrilling all-male percussive dance group will perform Sept. 28 and Capitol Fools, the successor to musical political satirists The Capitol Steps on Sept. 29, completes September’s programming.

Additional season highlights include Scott Keo’s tribute to Michael Bublé on Oct. 18, “A Conversation with Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody” Nov. 9-10, MOMIX’s dazzling work of dance, illusion and whimsy “ALICE” Feb. 2, 2025 the mesmerizing YAMATO Japanese taiko drummers Feb. 23, 2025 and a special screening of the movie “Hairspray” with live commentary by Director John Waters March 16, 2025.

The MAC’s season continues through May 4, 2025. The season also includes two professional companies in residence – Buffalo Theater Ensemble and New Philharmonic. Buffalo Theatre Ensemble opens their 2024-2025 season with “The Outsider,” a timely and hilarious mock-up of modern American politics and New Philharmonic opens its 2024-2025 season with “Ravel & Mahler” with guest pianist Winston Choi Oct. 5-6.

In addition to the professional productions, the MAC will host more than 60 College of DuPage theater, music and dance performances and concerts. The MAC also offers free programming for the community throughout the year, including the Global Flicks film series. Visit AtTheMAC.org for more information about these and other events.