Dine under the stars at Camp Aramoni’s Dinner in the Field

Camp Aramoni is a marriage of luxury and nature where guests can sleep with the sounds, scents and sensations of the outdoors while enjoying the conveniences of an upscale hotel. (Matt Hass Photography )

Immerse yourself in nature for a dinner under the stars at Camp Aramoni’s Dinner in the Field event on Saturday, July 27.

The dinner will be set at the boutique campground’s meadow and doors and the bar will open at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The menu from executive chef Carson Barger includes sweet corn and apricot gazpacho, melon crudo, beet carpaccio, smashed potatoes and chicken marinated in a red pepper marinade and a luscious cake dessert.

Live acoustic music by Jeannie and Al Brown will accompany the meal. After dinner, the festivities continue at The Burlington, the camp’s 1971 Airstream Ambassador, which has been transformed into a bar. Gather around the communal fire pit and unwind until the event concludes at 10 p.m.

Tickets are $130 per person and must be purchased in advance. For an enhanced experience, opt for the upgraded tickets for $145, which include two expertly paired glasses of wine and a signature cocktail. During dinner, water and iced tea will be available. In case of rain, the event will take place at Bricks & Stones, the camp’s indoor event venue.

According to Camp Aramoni’s website, Chef Carson Barger was recently recognized with a “Forty Under 40″ award from the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce. Traditionally trained in Lebanese cuisine, Barger has worked alongside Michelin-starred chefs to hone her craft. She implements a plant-centric, upscale rustic menu that incorporates locally sourced and foraged ingredients.

The event is a part of Camp Aramoni’s 2024 Wellness Series, which is a collection of events designed to elevate the mind, body and spirit. Events include guided hikes, immersive art sessions, yoga sessions and more.

For more information about Camp Aramoni and other events, visit https://camparamoni.com.