5 Things to Do: Riverfront Yoga, Eats ‘N’ Beats in Sauk Valley

1. The Summer Sounds of the Dixon Municipal Band: The band’s season will continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Page Park Band Shell. The concert will include “The Beau Ideal March,” “Norma Overture,” “The King And I,” and “Variations On An Early American Tune.” Other selections will be “A Gershwin Portrait,” “Ye Banks And Braes O’Bonnie Doon,” “Caravan” and “The Dixon March.” There will be door prizes and GG’s Ice Cream will sell refreshments. The event is free.

2. Riverfront Yoga: Two sessions are offered, beginning at 7 and 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 19. Each session will last about an hour. Yoga takes place at the Dixon riverfront, 87 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, and is offered Friday mornings June through August. Sessions are free, but attendees should bring their own mats.

3. Eats ‘N’ Beats @ The District: Rock Falls Tourism presents its next Eats ‘N’ Beats @ The District on Friday, July 19. Come over to the RB&W District, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls, and get some delicious food from food vendors, explore other vendors and enjoy a free concert. The food vendors will start serving at 4 p.m. The free concert by country duo Whitlocked & Loaded will be at the RB&W Amphitheater from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, contact Rock Falls Tourism Director Melinda Jones at 815-622-1106.

4. Dixon Sister Cities Association meet-and-greet: The association will welcome Dixon’s German sister city visitors from July 19 to 28. The public is invited to a small greeting reception upon their arrival in Dixon from 7:30 to 8 p.m. July 19 with host families. The event will be in the Community Room of the Public Safety Building, 220 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon. Please park at the library. Another meet-and-greet social will be held at 5:30 p.m. July 23 at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., and an informal meet-and-greet at 5 p.m. July 26 at The Crystal Cork, 219 W. First St.

5. The Living History Antique Equipment Association’s annual antique tractor show: The association will host its 44th show Aug. 3 and 4 at 1674 Whitney Road, Franklin Grove. This year’s featured member is Doug Kreiser, and the featured equipment will be John Deere. There will be many exhibits and demonstrations of equipment of the past, such as threshing, steam engines, a working sawmill, small gas engines, rock crushing, a flour mill and numerous tractors, as well as a petting zoo and goat milking. The association harvests potatoes and children can bag them to take home. Kids will be able to drive a tractor with an adult. There will be a wood-shaving scramble where kids hunt for coins among the shavings and a pedal tractor pull for kids under the age of 11. A tractor parade is set for both days at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free; donations are appreciated.

