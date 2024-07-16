July 16, 2024
The Scene

Kane County Fair opens Wednesday

By Shaw Local News Network
Mason Szoke, 7, and his sister Isabel, 11, of Elgin, ride the Sizzler at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Photo by John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com)

The Kane County Fair run from Wednesday through Sunday, July 17 to 21, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles.

The fair promises down-home fun from 3 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Professional bull riding competition, demolition derby, free live music, a petting zoo, racing pigs, Fantasy Amusement rides and more.

Admission costs $5 on Wednesday and Thursday for all ages; $10 for adults and $5 for children Friday through Sunday; and is free all days for children age 3 and younger. Season tickets are $25. For more information, visit kanecountyfair.com/Fair-Information

