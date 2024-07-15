Free concerts, movies and theatre events continue in Woodstock’s historic square

Enjoy a movie in the historic Woodstock Square on select Thursdays this summer. (Photo provided by the city of Woodstock)

Summer is still in full swing on the historic Woodstock Square, with a variety of free outdoor events happening over the next few weeks.

From the 140th anniversary of the Woodstock City Band to movies in the park, Shakespeare performances and free concerts, there’s something for everyone.

Woodstock City Band Concerts

Celebrate the 140th anniversary of this timeless tradition by joining us on Wednesdays through July for live music, an ice cream social and food trucks in the square. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. and last approximately an hour with an intermission.

July 17 - My Kind of Town Ice cream sponsor: D200 Educational Foundation Food truck: Serna’s Grill

- My Kind of Town Ice cream sponsor: D200 Educational Foundation Food truck: Serna’s Grill July 24 - Galloping through the Gallery Ice cream sponsor: Real Woodstock Food truck: Stix and Noodles

Movies in the Park

Grab your family on select Thursdays for a free movie in the park on the Square. The event starts at 7:30 p.m., with the movie beginning at 8:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chair, blanket and snacks and make an evening of it. This year, enjoy treats from POP-a-doodle-doo, Sweets in Heaven, Diesels Brew Mobile Cart and pre-entertainment by RC Juggles.

July 18 - Guardians of the Galaxy

- Guardians of the Galaxy July 25 - Mrs. Doubtfire

- Mrs. Doubtfire Aug. 1 - Lilo & Stitch

Woodstock Community Orchestra

The Woodstock Community Orchestra is back for its third year. This community orchestra is an ensemble for adult performing artists, teachers, and recreational string musicians. Save the date for Wednesday, July 31 at 7 p.m.

Shakespeare in the Square: A Bit O’ the Bard

The Woodstock Shakespeare Players will present a free performance of “A Bit O’ the Bard” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 in the Woodstock Square gazebo park. This family-friendly event will feature selected scenes from William Shakespeare’s works, along with music, puppetry, stage combat and face painting for the kids.

Twelfth Night

On July 27 at 6 p.m., experience Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy “Twelfth Night” in the Square. The story of Viola, who disguises herself as a young steward named Cesario, promises a hilarious and heartfelt performance.

Summer Concert featuring Gizzae

Enjoy the vibrant sounds of reggae with Gizzae at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Gizzae is an acclaimed reggae band known for infectious rhythms and uplifting performances. With decades of experience and a lineup of seasoned musicians, Gizzae brings authentic reggae vibes that resonate with audiences of all ages. Their captivating blend of classic and contemporary reggae tunes will transport you straight to the islands, creating an unforgettable musical experience.

Rhythm & Brews Fest

Mark your calendars for Aug. 9 for the Rhythm & Brews Fest. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with delicious food and brews, followed by music at 7 p.m. featuring the renowned 11-piece Chicago tribute band, The Blooze Brothers. This high-energy event will have you dancing to an electrifying mix of rock, soul and blues hits. The Blooze Brothers’ dynamic performances and soulful renditions will make for an unforgettable night of music and fun on Woodstock Square.

For more information on Park in the Square events, visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.