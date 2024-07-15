80s rock band Winger to perform in St. Charles

Winger, one of the biggest rock bands of the 80s, will perform at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles Friday, July 19, 2024. (Photo provided by Winger )

One of the biggest rock bands from the 80s is returning to the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles on Friday, July 19.

Winger’s 1988 debut album, “Winger,” is a certified platinum-selling record, featuring the hits “Seventeen,” “Headed for a Heartbreak,” “Madalaine” and more. The band toured extensively to support the album, playing shows with artists like Bon Jovi, Poison, Skid Row, Scorpions, Cinderella and more. Winger was nominated in 1990 for “Beat New Heavy Metal Band” in the American Music Awards.

Their follow-up album, “In the Heart of the Young,” was released in 1990 and included Billboard Top 200 hits like “Can’t Get Enuff,” “Miles Away” and “Easy Come Easy Go.” Winger performed more than 230 shows in the early 90s, playing dates with KISS, ZZ Top, Extreme and Slaughter.

The band took a hiatus from 1994 until 2001, when they reunited and have been touring and making new music ever since. Winger has made a name for themselves with relentless touring, winning back fans and critics alike because of their exceptional musicianship, Kip Winger’s powerful vocals and the band’s incredible songwriting, according to wingertheband.com.

The band’s seventh album, Seven, was released in May 2023 and features the single “Proud Desperado,” which is co-written by Winger, guitarist Reb Beach and Grammy-winning songwriter Desmond Child.

Ticket prices start at $49 and can be purchased at arcadalive.com.

The Arcada Theatre is located at 105 E. Main St., St. Charles.