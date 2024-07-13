Looking for some fun activities? Don’t count out the Rockford area

Tough Mudder Chicago is Aug. 24-25 at Rockford International Airport. (Shaw Local file photo )

Rockford is bursting into life with the vibrant energy of summer!

Whether you crave the thrill of live music under the stars, the bounty of fresh produce at a bustling farmers market, or a family-friendly afternoon spent picnicking in the park, Rockford offers a smorgasbord of events guaranteed to make your summer unforgettable.

Here are some fun events happening in the Rockford area through August.

Through August

Rockford Rivets — 4503 Interstate Blvd., Loves Park; part of the Northwood League; see website for schedule, tickets; northwoodsleague.com/rockford-rivets/

Tuesdays, through Aug. 27

Food Truck Tuesdays — Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, Stroll up and order from delicious kitchens on wheels; 4-9 p.m.; nicholasconservatory.com

Wednesdays, through Oct. 30

Edgebrook Farmers Market — 1639 N. Alpine Road, Rockford, fearing area’s best seasonal finds from fruits to flowers as well as fresh baked treats, cheeses, honey and more, 9 a.m.-1p.m., edgebrookshops.com/events/farmers-market/

Fridays, May-September

City Market — Water Street at East State Street; Shop and stroll through the market and enjoy the lively atmosphere; 4-8:30 p.m.; rockfordcitymarket.com/

Saturdays, May-October

North End City Market — near Auburn and North Main; start the weekend at this busy market that has been a staple in the community for more than 20 years; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; rockfordcitymarket.com

July 12-13

Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days —Blain’s Farm & Fleet, 7300 E. Riverside Blvd.; Kiwanis fundraiser; options include a brat, hot dog, meatless options too; entertainment during lunch, dinner; $8; alpinekiwanis-il.com and Facebook

July 14

Woodsong Summer Concert — Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 2715 S. Main St., Rockford; bring a chair or blanket and enjoy music; gates open at 4 p.m.; $15 admission; klehm.org and Facebook

Live at Levings: Red Day Featuring Jamecia Bennett — Levings Park, 1420 S. Pierpont Ave., Rockford; live musical performances; 5 p.m.; gorockford.com and Facebook

July 19

Music on the Mall — Center Court of the Mall, Edgebrook 1639 N. Alpine Road, Rockford; featuring music 3 Good Men; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; edgebrookshops.com/events/music-on-the-mall/

July 26

Music on the Mall — Center Court of the Mall, Edgebrook 1639 N. Alpine Road, Rockford; featuring music by Abbie Thomas & The Crazy Hearts Band; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; edgebrookshops.com/events/music-on-the-mall/

Friday Night Flix in Davis Park — 320 S. Wyman St.; park opens at 6:30 p.m., movies begin at dusk; concessions available; free; bring lawn chairs and blankets; see Facebook ‘Friday Night Flix’

July 28

Woodsong Summer Concert — Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 2715 S. Main St., Rockford; bring a chair or blanket and enjoy music; gates open at 4 p.m.; $15 admission; klehm.org and Facebook

Live at Levings: Soul in the Park — Levings Park, 1420 S. Pierpont Ave., Rockford; live musical performances; 5 p.m.; gorockford.com and Facebook

Aug. 2

Music on the Mall — Center Court of the Mall, Edgebrook 1639 N. Alpine Road, Rockford; featuring music by The Grand Groove Hotel; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; edgebrookshops.com/events/music-on-the-mall/

Aug. 3

Cars & Coffee Rockford — 502 Seventh St.; vintage to new cars at this monthly event; coffee and doughnuts by Katie’s Cup, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. free; carsandcoffeerockford.com

Aug. 11

Woodsong Summer Concert — Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 2715 S. Main St., Rockford; bring a chair or blanket and enjoy music; gates open at 4 p.m.; $15 admission; klehm.org and Facebook

Live at Levings: Gospel in The Park — Levings Park, 1420 S. Pierpont Ave., Rockford; live musical performances; 5 p.m.; gorockford.com and Facebook

Aug. 11

Polish Fest — St. Stanislaus Church, 201 Buckbee St.; music, dancing, food and more; times TBD; st-stanislaus.org

Aug. 14-18

Winnebago County Fair — Winnebago County Fairgrounds, 500 W. First St., Pecatonica; livestock, 4-H exhibits, music, carnival and more; admission varies by day; winnebagocountyfair.com

Aug. 16

Music on the Mall — Center Court of the Mall, Edgebrook 1639 N. Alpine Road, Rockford; featuring music by The Beaux Band; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; edgebrookshops.com/events/music-on-the-mall/

Aug. 19

Full Moon Hike — Severson Dells Nature Center, 8786 Montague Road, Rockford; explore the evening and walk the trails; admission $5; advance registration required; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; seversondells.com

Aug. 23

Music on the Mall — Center Court of the Mall, Edgebrook 1639 N. Alpine Road, Rockford; featuring music by Nauti-Nauti; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; edgebrookshops.com/events/music-on-the-mall/

Aug. 25

Woodsong Summer Concert — Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 2715 S. Main St., Rockford; bring a chair or blanket and enjoy music; gates open at 4 p.m.; $15 admission; klehm.org and Facebook

Aug. 24-25

Tough Mudder Chicago — Rockford International Airport, 6100 Beltline Road, Rockford; distances of 5K, 10K, 15K and Infinity (8 hours); advance registration required; 8 a.m.-12 p.m.; toughmudder.com/events/chicago

Aug. 30

Music on the Mall — Center Court of the Mall, Edgebrook 1639 N. Alpine Road, Rockford; featuring music by Soul2Soul; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; edgebrookshops.com/events/music-on-the-mall/