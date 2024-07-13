Looking for some fun activities? Don’t count out the Rockford area

Rockford is bursting into life with the vibrant energy of summer!
Whether you crave the thrill of live music under the stars, the bounty of fresh produce at a bustling farmers market, or a family-friendly afternoon spent picnicking in the park, Rockford offers a smorgasbord of events guaranteed to make your summer unforgettable.
Here are some fun events happening in the Rockford area through August.
Through August
Rockford Rivets — 4503 Interstate Blvd., Loves Park; part of the Northwood League; see website for schedule, tickets; northwoodsleague.com/rockford-rivets/
Tuesdays, through Aug. 27
Food Truck Tuesdays — Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, Stroll up and order from delicious kitchens on wheels; 4-9 p.m.; nicholasconservatory.com
Wednesdays, through Oct. 30
Edgebrook Farmers Market — 1639 N. Alpine Road, Rockford, fearing area’s best seasonal finds from fruits to flowers as well as fresh baked treats, cheeses, honey and more, 9 a.m.-1p.m., edgebrookshops.com/events/farmers-market/
Fridays, May-September
City Market — Water Street at East State Street; Shop and stroll through the market and enjoy the lively atmosphere; 4-8:30 p.m.; rockfordcitymarket.com/
Saturdays, May-October
North End City Market — near Auburn and North Main; start the weekend at this busy market that has been a staple in the community for more than 20 years; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; rockfordcitymarket.com
July 12-13
Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days —Blain’s Farm & Fleet, 7300 E. Riverside Blvd.; Kiwanis fundraiser; options include a brat, hot dog, meatless options too; entertainment during lunch, dinner; $8; alpinekiwanis-il.com and Facebook
July 14
Woodsong Summer Concert — Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 2715 S. Main St., Rockford; bring a chair or blanket and enjoy music; gates open at 4 p.m.; $15 admission; klehm.org and Facebook
Live at Levings: Red Day Featuring Jamecia Bennett — Levings Park, 1420 S. Pierpont Ave., Rockford; live musical performances; 5 p.m.; gorockford.com and Facebook
July 19
Music on the Mall — Center Court of the Mall, Edgebrook 1639 N. Alpine Road, Rockford; featuring music 3 Good Men; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; edgebrookshops.com/events/music-on-the-mall/
July 26
Music on the Mall — Center Court of the Mall, Edgebrook 1639 N. Alpine Road, Rockford; featuring music by Abbie Thomas & The Crazy Hearts Band; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; edgebrookshops.com/events/music-on-the-mall/
Friday Night Flix in Davis Park — 320 S. Wyman St.; park opens at 6:30 p.m., movies begin at dusk; concessions available; free; bring lawn chairs and blankets; see Facebook ‘Friday Night Flix’
July 28
Woodsong Summer Concert — Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 2715 S. Main St., Rockford; bring a chair or blanket and enjoy music; gates open at 4 p.m.; $15 admission; klehm.org and Facebook
Live at Levings: Soul in the Park — Levings Park, 1420 S. Pierpont Ave., Rockford; live musical performances; 5 p.m.; gorockford.com and Facebook
Aug. 2
Music on the Mall — Center Court of the Mall, Edgebrook 1639 N. Alpine Road, Rockford; featuring music by The Grand Groove Hotel; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; edgebrookshops.com/events/music-on-the-mall/
Aug. 3
Cars & Coffee Rockford — 502 Seventh St.; vintage to new cars at this monthly event; coffee and doughnuts by Katie’s Cup, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. free; carsandcoffeerockford.com
Aug. 11
Woodsong Summer Concert — Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 2715 S. Main St., Rockford; bring a chair or blanket and enjoy music; gates open at 4 p.m.; $15 admission; klehm.org and Facebook
Live at Levings: Gospel in The Park — Levings Park, 1420 S. Pierpont Ave., Rockford; live musical performances; 5 p.m.; gorockford.com and Facebook
Aug. 11
Polish Fest — St. Stanislaus Church, 201 Buckbee St.; music, dancing, food and more; times TBD; st-stanislaus.org
Aug. 14-18
Winnebago County Fair — Winnebago County Fairgrounds, 500 W. First St., Pecatonica; livestock, 4-H exhibits, music, carnival and more; admission varies by day; winnebagocountyfair.com
Aug. 16
Music on the Mall — Center Court of the Mall, Edgebrook 1639 N. Alpine Road, Rockford; featuring music by The Beaux Band; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; edgebrookshops.com/events/music-on-the-mall/
Aug. 19
Full Moon Hike — Severson Dells Nature Center, 8786 Montague Road, Rockford; explore the evening and walk the trails; admission $5; advance registration required; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; seversondells.com
Aug. 23
Music on the Mall — Center Court of the Mall, Edgebrook 1639 N. Alpine Road, Rockford; featuring music by Nauti-Nauti; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; edgebrookshops.com/events/music-on-the-mall/
Aug. 25
Woodsong Summer Concert — Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 2715 S. Main St., Rockford; bring a chair or blanket and enjoy music; gates open at 4 p.m.; $15 admission; klehm.org and Facebook
Aug. 24-25
Tough Mudder Chicago — Rockford International Airport, 6100 Beltline Road, Rockford; distances of 5K, 10K, 15K and Infinity (8 hours); advance registration required; 8 a.m.-12 p.m.; toughmudder.com/events/chicago
Aug. 30
Music on the Mall — Center Court of the Mall, Edgebrook 1639 N. Alpine Road, Rockford; featuring music by Soul2Soul; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; edgebrookshops.com/events/music-on-the-mall/