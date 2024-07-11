Things to do in Kane County: Windmill City Festival

Festival goers ride the Dragon Wagon at a previous Windmill City Festival in Batavia. This summer's festival will run from Friday through Sunday, July 12 to 14, at the Peg Bond Center and Batavia Riverwalk. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

1. Windmill City Festival: From Friday through Sunday, July 12 to 14, at the Peg Bond Center and Batavia Riverwalk, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Food, a beer garden, pet competition and other contests, live music, craft fair, 5K, carnival, safe sensory space and more. For more information, visit windmillcityfest.org/full-festival-schedule.

2. Dave Mason’s Traffic Jam: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Arcada Theatre, 10 E. Main St., St. Charles. Multimedia visuals, dynamic set lists and first-hand stories. The famed Dave Mason will be on guitar and vocals, with Mark Stein on the Hammond B3 electric organ, Johnne Sambataro on guitar and vocals, Marty Fera on percussion and Ray Cardwell on bass and vocals. $49 to $99 tickets, depending on seating. For more information, visit arcadalive.com/event/dave-masons-traffic-jam.

3. Cocktails in the Park: From 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 27, near Jeffery D. Schielke Government Center, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Fundraiser, live music, food, drinks, appetizers and more. $40 advance admission, $50 at the door. $350 picnic table package; and $7 per drink/raffle ticket or $60 for 10. For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/cocktails-in-the-park.

4. Garden and Pond Tour: From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, July 20, 21, 27, 28, at multiple locations, with self-guided map available for purchase at Wasco Nursery & Garden Center, 41W781 Route 64, St. Charles. The 34th tour presented by the Midwest Pond & Koi Society spans the region. $25 per family, up to four individuals, good all four days. For more information, visit mpks.org/garden-pond-tour.

5. Garden Bros Nuclear Circus: From Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 15 to 18, at Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. World’s smallest person, human cannonball, face painting, Monster Slide, moon bounce, cotton candy, popcorn, funnel cakes and more. $35 general adult tickets with one free children’s ticket, $20 for children ages 3 to 13, $14.50 for first 100 tickets purchased and $15 parking pass. For more information, visit gardenbrosnuclearcircus.com.

