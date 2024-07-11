5 Things to Do in Will County: Live music at Joliet record store

People line up to get into Audiophil’s Records’ new location opening day on National Record Store Day on Saturday, April 20, 2024 in Joliet. Joliet-based singer-songwriter Matt Sandelin will perform Saturday at Audiophil’s Records in Joliet.

1. Matt Sandelin performance: 1 p.m., Saturday, Audiophil’s Records, 76 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Joliet-based singer-songwriter Matt Sandelin will perform. Event hosted by Audiophil’s and WCSF 88.7 FM’s Locally Sourced Music Show. The Locally Sourced Music Show is hosted by Will Snydersmith, airs noon on Thursdays at WCSF 88.7 FM and features music from local Chicagoland artists. For more information, contact Snydersmith at 815-254-2591 or Willdoubles@gmail.com.

2. Art in the Garden: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, The Fields on Caton Farm, Inc., 1850 Caton Farm Road, Crest Hill. Local artists and vendors will sell their unique creations in a five-acre garden. Live music by Nova Soul Quartet, Food and beverages will be available for purchase by Lil’ Deb’s Mobile Eats, TCBY and The Koffiebar. Free admission. Rain date is July 21. For more information, visit fieldsnursery.com.

3. Catfish Days: July 25 -28, Wilmington. Carnival, food vendors, live entertainment, parade and craft show/flea market. For more information, visit catfishdays.com.

4. Light Up the Night Moth Hike: 8-10 p.m. July 27, Hickory Creek Preserve – Hickory Creek Junction, Frankfort Township. Celebrate National Moth Week with a glowing night hike. A naturalist will lead the hike. Free, ages 8 or older. Register by July 25 at reconnectwithnature.org.

5. Shorewood Crossroads Festival: Aug. 2, Aug. 3, Aug. 4, Cene’s Four Seasons Park in Shorewood. For more information, visit crossroadspsacc.com.

