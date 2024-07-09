5 Things to Do: Cruise Night, 3 French Hens, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn

1. Concert on the Courthouse Lawn featuring Cadillac Groove: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Grundy County Courthouse lawn

Join the city of Morris on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn for the sounds of Cadillac Groove. The concert will be moved to the Morris Community High School auditorium at 1000 Union St. if the weather doesn’t cooperate.

2. 3 French Hens Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 402 Liberty St.

The busiest Saturday of the month returns to Morris this upcoming weekend as 3 French Hens starts off the day with antiques, artisans, hand-crafted items, fresh produce, baked goods, flowers and a whole lot more.

3. Morris Cruise Night: 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Downtown Morris

Join Morris Cruise Night as a spectator or show off a vehicle. The registration fee for vehicle entry is $10, and all proceeds for July’s cruise nights go to Grundy County Heroes & Helpers.

4. Read to a Dog: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Morris Area Public Library, 604 Liberty St.

Got a little one learning to read? The Morris Area Public Library is giving kids the opportunity to read to gentle, attentive therapy dogs in a cozy and supportive environment for kids to hone their reading skills. Each session is 10 minutes long and registration for this event closes on Thursday.

5. Movie in the Park featuring “The Sandlot”: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, Goold Park

Join the Morris Area Public Library and the city of Morris in Goold Park on Friday, July 19, for one of the quintessential summer movies, “The Sandlot.”

This event is free, and no registration is required.