Have dinner with 200 of your closest friends at Batavia Dinner Table event

Batavia Main Street The 2024 Community Dinner Table event is from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 on N. River Street in downtown Batavia. (APRIL DUDA PHOTOGRAPHY/April Duda Photography)

Enjoy a meal with your neighbors at the 2024 Community Dinner Table in Batavia.

The event is from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 on N. River Street in downtown Batavia. Everyone is seated at one long table, which helps foster a sense of community. Only 200 tickets will be sold for the event, which is a fundraiser for the Batavia United Way.

This is the first year the organization is hosting this event, taking it over from Batavia MainStreet. All funds raised will help combat food insecurity in the community.

Tickets are now available for purchase at https://bataviaunitedway.org. The price is $65 per person, which includes dinner, dessert and all beverages (water, lemonade, iced tea, wine, & beer). The meal will be served family style and guests will learn about a few of the programs that the proceeds from this event will support.