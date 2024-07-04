5 Things to Do: Family-friendly activities, fireworks among weekend events in the Illinois Valley

For those who need an extra dose of fireworks, or missed the displays Wednesday and Thursday throughout the region, Utica will be hosting its family friendly event at Carey Memorial Park. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Here are 5 things to do this weekend and later this month.

1. Utica fireworks: For those who need an extra dose of fireworks, or missed the displays Wednesday and Thursday throughout the region, Utica will be hosting its family friendly event at Carey Memorial Park. Fireworks begin at dusk. There will be food and drinks while supplies last, face painting, bounce slides, an obstacle course and other activities beginning at 5 p.m.

2. Walnut Days: The Bureau County community will feature three full days of activities Friday through Sunday, concluding with a fireworks show at dusk Sunday. The Chaddy Memorial Car Show is set Saturday morning. Wild Card will perform 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Abbynormal 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the beer garden. The parade is scheduled 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be bingo, a poker tournament, bags tournaments, the Spike Out Cancer Volleyball (8 a.m. Saturday), three-on-three basketball, the ALS 5K walk/run (8 a.m. Saturday, 6:45 a.m. registration), a tractor run and farm show, a pedal car pull, inflatables and live wrestling, among other activities. For more information, go to walnutdays.com.

3. Down on Main Concert Series: South Main Street between Peru and Marion streets in Princeton will once again be shut down Friday, July 12, for a street performance by Mike and Joe, the Midwest’s premiere cover band. The band begins at 6 p.m. but the street vendors will set up at 5. There will be food and craft vendors along the sidewalk. Businesses will be open late hours to serve patrons. “The Star Spangled Banner” will be performed by a local guest. Go to princetontourism.org for more information.

4. La Salle County 4-H Show and Junior Fair: The Ottawa fairgrounds will be bustling with 4-Hers showing animals and projects. Along with the exhibits, there will be the Illini State Pullers Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, the T&A Bucking Bulls Rodeo featuring Rugged Cross Cattle Co. at 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, the Ramer Race Promotions Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, and several other activities throughout the weekend. There also will be food and concessions for sale. Go to https://www.facebook.com/lasallecountyjrfair/ for more information.

5. The Taste of the Marshall-Putnam Fair Cookoff: The event is returning Saturday, July 20, to the Marshall-Putnam fair again this year in the Commercial Building at the fairgrounds in Henry. There are four different categories. “The Great Pumpkin” category, sponsored by Hilly Lane Pumpkins will feature dishes prepared using pumpkin. The “Apple-A-Fair” category is sponsored by Tanners Orchard and must contain apples. The third category “Viva Italia” is sponsored by Mona’s and Capponi’s. For this category contestant must use Nildo’s meat sauce or alfredo sauce to prepare an Italian dish. The final category. “Jr. Chef Roundup,” is for aspiring chefs 12 and younger. Setup begins at 9 a.m. and the displays will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to noon.

