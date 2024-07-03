Things to do in Kane County: Fourth of July Fireworks

Spectators gathered in Mt. St. Mary Park in St. Charles to watch the St. Charles July 4th Fireworks last year, launched from Langum Park for the first time. The 2024 fireworks display returns to Langum Park at dusk on Thursday, July 4. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

1. Fourth of July Fireworks: Dawn to 11 p.m. festivities, Thursday, July 4, Langum Park at 50 Devereaux Way or Mt. St. Mary Park on Prairie Street, east of Route 31, both in St. Charles. Food trucks, music, information tent, glow zone novelty sales (second location) and fireworks at dark. For more information, visit stcparks.org/july-4th.

2. Elite Tuner: 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 6, Kane County Cougars Stadium, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva. Elite drift cars and drivers, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram influencers, drift car rides, merchandise, music, food trucks, games and more. General spectator tickets cost $25 and VIP spectator tickets are $50. For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/Batavia.il.fvhs/posts/3741165156127486/?_rdr.

3. Windmill Whirl 5K: 8 a.m. start Sunday, July 14, Peg Bond Center, North Island Avenue, Batavia. Windmill Whirl 5K Race, Kid Fun Run One-Mile Race, water and post-race snacks and alcoholic and/or nonalcoholic beverages available. $50 for 5K walk/run, $30 for only 5K walk and $5 for one-mile walk/run for children 10 and younger. It’s part of three-day Windmill City Festival. For more information, visit bataviaparks.org/special-events.

4. Community Craft Fair: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14, Batavia Riverwalk. Free admission to event featuring local artisans; vendor applications are available. For more information, visit bataviaparks.org/special-events.

5. Fifth Saturday Charity Shopping Days: Aug. 31 and Nov. 30, The Little Traveler, 404 S. Third St., Geneva. Sponsored by Cal’s Angels, Northern Illinois Food Bank, Northwestern Medicine and Living Well Cancer Resources. Ten percent of sales will go to sponsors. For more information, visit littletraveler.com/event/5th-saturday-charity-shopping-days/.

