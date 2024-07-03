Cool off at these northern Illinois beaches this summer

Now that summer is in full swing, beat the heat with a refreshing dip in a cool lake or simply enjoy a relaxing day on the sandy shores. Northern Illinois boasts a variety of beaches perfect for swimming, sunbathing, building sandcastles or simply savoring the lakeside scenery.

Whether you’re seeking a bustling swimming area with all the amenities or a quieter spot for a family outing, this list has something for everyone. And the best part about these beaches? You won’t have to fight Chicago traffic for a day at the beach in northern Illinois.

Swim Beach at Three Oaks Recreation Area

5517 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake

crystallake.org/three-oaks-recreation

People pack the beach at Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake. (Shaw Local file photo) (Matthew Apgar)

Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake has it all: a swimming beach, scuba zone, paddle board area, splash pad, shoreline fishing areas, volleyball courts and more. Flotation devices, other than approved life jackets, are prohibited. Swimming is only permitted when lifeguards are on duty and only in the buoyed beach area. Admission is free for Crystal Lake residents with valid ID, $12 for adult nonresidents and $7 for youth nonresidents.

Canoes, kayaks, rowboats and paddle boards are available to rent for a full day in the sun. You can try your hand at scuba diving or even become certified through local programs in the Scuba Zone. Other amenities include an outdoor dining patio, nature trails, playground, Lake House Complex that has food and drinks available for purchase, and beautiful views of the lake islands.

Illinois Beach State Park

1 Lake Front Drive, Zion

dnr.illinois.gov

This hidden gem is set in far north suburban Zion, not far from the Wisconsin border. The nearly seven-mile state park offers a range of recreational activities in addition to swimming (no lifeguards are on duty at this beach). According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Illinois Beach State Park is the only remaining beach ridge shoreline left in the state, with dunes and swales, sprawling marshes, forests and a wide variety of wildlife and vegetation. The park has biking and hiking trails, fishing, scuba diving, camping and more. Make it a weekend visit and stay at the recently renovated Illinois Beach Resort and Conference Center, located directly on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Harold Hall Quarry Beach

400 S. Water St., Batavia

bataviaparks.org/harold-hall-quarry-beach

Patrons play in the water at the Batavia Park District’s Hall Quarry Beach on June 13. (Sandy Bressner)

A summer staple in the western suburbs, Harold Hall Quarry Beach not only offers a sandy beach and swimming area, but plenty of additional fun and amenities! Kids will love the drop slides, water inflatables, a kids flume, diving boards and more. There’s a large picnic area, as well as a concession stand. Grab your friends and enjoy a pick-up sand volleyball game. Daily admission is $10 for residents and $15 for nonresidents. Punch passes are also available for purchase. Hours vary, so check the website.

Petersen Park Beach

4300 Petersen Park Road, McHenry

cityofmchenry.org

Located on Lake McCullom, this beach has a designated swim and sand area, water inflatables, shaded beach area, canoes, kayaks, paddle boats, power paddlers and more available, as well as boats to rent. In addition to the beach, the park boasts a boat launch, bike path, fishing, concessions area, basketball court, playground, tennis courts, restrooms, gazebo, nature area and more.

Rosewood Beach

833 Sheridan Road, Highland Park

pdhp.org/rosewood-beach

Rosewood Beach in Highland Park promises a relaxing day on the shores of Lake Michigan. Guarded swimming hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Amenities include concessions, restrooms and boardwalk. The Park District of Highland Park offers several fitness classes on the beach, including yoga and boot camp. Beach passes are required to access the beach. Nonresident passes are available for $10 per day.

Centennial Beach

500 W. Jackson Ave., Naperville

napervilleparks.org/visitorsguide

It’s not a lake, but not a pool either. Centennial Beach in downtown Naperville is a historic stone quarry that was transformed into a swimming hole with zero-depth entry, leading to a depth of 15 feet. Amenities include a diving area, sandy play area, floating rafts, Adirondack chairs, umbrellas, water slides, sand volleyball courts, Centennial Grill concessions and more. Daily admission is $16 for nonresident adults and $14 for nonresident youth. Operating hours vary, so check website.

Glencoe Beach

55 Hazel Ave., Glencoe

glencoeparkdistrict.com/glencoe-beach

Beautiful Glencoe Beach is a great spot for a family outing! Lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a full day of swimming. The Adda and Paul Safran Beach House has bathrooms, snacks and more. Sun shelters, paddle boards, kayaks, sailboats, umbrellas and chairs are available to rent. Volleyballs are also available to rent for a game on the sand courts. The younger kids will love the sprayground that features interactive water play pieces, slides and swings. Daily admission is $24 for nonresidents.

Lake Park/Main Beach

300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake

crystallakeparks.org

A child plays in the water at Crystal Lake’s Main Beach. (Gregory Shaver file photo) (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

This large recreation area on the shores of Crystal Lake has it all. In addition to the sand and swimming area, other amenities include a bath house with restrooms, fishing pier, boat launch, picnic areas and band stage, boat rental facility, three basketball courts and a playground. Daily admission is $12 for nonresident adults and $9 for youth ages 4-15.

Forest Park Beach

801 N. Lake Road, Lake Forest

lfparksandrec.com/forest-park-beach

This 29-acre park has a large beach and several amenities, which encompass sheltered pavilions, a fishing pier, playground, boat launching ramp and storage area, walking paths and a concession stand that includes beer and wine. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Daily admission for nonresidents is $25.