Festivals, music and more on tap in DeKalb County this summer

Lincoln Highway is full of visitors for the first night of Corn Fest Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKalb County is probably best known as the home to Northern Illinois University, but there’s so much more to see and do! A full calendar of events is on tap in DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa and the county’s other municipalities this summer.

From DeKalb’s Corn Fest to fast cars at the Sycamore Speedway to Music at the Mansion, DeKalb County has

Through October

Yaeger’s Farm Market — 14643 State Route 38, DeKalb; open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays; fresh produce, plants; see website for what’s available in season and fall events and activities; yaegersfarmmarket.com/farm-market/

Through August

Car Racing — Sycamore Speedway, 50W086 Old State Road, Maple Park; season opens May 24 and runs through the season with varying events; see website for schedule, tickets; sycamorespeedway.com and Facebook

Thursdays, June-September

DeKalb Farmers Market; Van Buer Plaza, corner of Second and Locust streets in downtown DeKalb; fresh produce, hand-made items, flowers and bakery goods; catch live music from 12-1:30 p.m.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays; dekalb.org and Facebook

June 28-29

Early Day Engine Club Show — Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road; featuring John Deer Tractors and John Deere Engines and related items, equipment demonstrations, tractor parade and food; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; admission is $7, free for ages 12 and younger; sandwichengineclub.com

June 30

Artist & Maker Market in the Gardens — Blumen Gardens; Sycamore; featuring unique goods, handmade crafts, photography, soaps, foods, jewelry, and more; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; blumengardens.com/artist-market

July 4

Independence Day 5K & 10K Run/Walk — Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, 8 a.m.; $45; dekalbparkdistrict.com, 815-758-6663.

DeKalb Fourth of July Celebration— Hopkins Park Band Shell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; daytime activities include food vendors, relay races, games and strolling entertainment; concerts start at 3:30 p.m. and fireworks after sunset; 2-9 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com, 815-758-6663

Kirkland Fourth of July celebration — downtown Kirkland; parade, fireworks and more; kirklandlions.org and Facebook

July 6

Sandwich Freedom Days Community Display — Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich; includes parade at 10 a.m. and fireworks at dusk; sandwichparkdistrict.org

July 9

Food Truck Tuesdays — Blumen Gardens; Sycamore; enjoy delicious dinner in the garden with live music; 4-8 p.m.; blumengardens.com

DeKalb Municipal Band concert — Hopkins Park Band Shell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; 7:30 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com

July 10

Music at the Mansion — Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb; bring a chair or blanket to enjoy an outdoor concert on the lawn; 6:30 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com

July 11

Summer Concert Series: The Grady Experience — Good Tymes Shelter in Sycamore Park District Sports Complex, north end of Airport Road; summer concert series; free; bring blankets and chairs and enjoy the show; 7 p.m.; sycparks.org

July 12

Movies in the Park — Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; movies start at sundown; dekalbparkdistrict.com, 815-758-6663.

July 13

Unplug Illinois Day — Hopkins Park Band Shell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; leave the electronic devices at home and enjoy fun with family and friends; find dunk tank and water games; free; 2 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com

Sip ‘n Savor —Sycamore Community Park, 940 E. State St.; featuring a tasting of local libations and culinary creations in the park; shop from local artisans and vendors; new event; hosted by Sycamore Park District; tickets $30, $25 in advance; 1-5 p.m.; sycparks.org

July 14

Sunday at Sandwich Antiques Market — Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road; antiques, collectibles; $5 admission, free for ages 12 and younger; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; sundayatsandwichantiques.com

July 16

Kids’ Concerts in the Park: Jeanie B! — Hopkins Park Band Shell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; 10:30-11:15 a.m.; free; dekalbparkdistrict.com

DeKalb Municipal Band concert — Hopkins Park Band Shell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; 7:30 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com

July 17

Music at the Mansion — Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb; bring a chair or blanket to enjoy an outdoor concert on the lawn; 7 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com

July 18

Summer Concert Series: Wild Daisy — Good Tymes Shelter in Sycamore Park District Sports Complex, north end of Airport Road; summer concert series; free; bring blankets and chairs and enjoy the show; 7 p.m.; sycparks.org

July 19

Movie in the Park — Knights Park, 1001 N. Latham St., Sandwich; concessions and a family movie at sunset; 7 p.m. sandwichparkdistrict.org

Glow Golf — Riverview Heights Golf Course, 1020 Sharon Drive, DeKalb; golf 9 holes under the stars; advance registration required; twosome fee $90; 8:30 p.m. dekalbparkdistrict.com

July 19-21

Let’s Dance Big Band Weekend — Duke Ellington Ballroom, Holmes Student Center, Northern Illinois University, 340 Carroll Ave., DeKalb; swing music and ballroom dancing lessons; tickets start at $25; advance registration required; justmakeithappen-dekalb.com

July 20

Waterman Lions Summerfest — Lions Park, 435 S. Birch St., Waterman; antique tractor and truck show, craft show/flea market, train rides, hay rides, beer garden, music, fireworks, and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; watermanlionstractorshowandsummerfest.com or Facebook

Northern Illinois Bluegrass Festival — Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road; see website for schedule, tickets; nibaweb.org

July 21

Artist & Maker Market in the Gardens — Blumen Gardens; Sycamore; featuring unique goods, handmade crafts, photography, soaps, foods, jewelry, and more; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; blumengardens.com/artist-market

July 23

Food Truck Tuesdays — Blumen Gardens; Sycamore; enjoy delicious dinner in the garden with live music; 4-8 p.m.; blumengardens.com

DeKalb Municipal Band concert — Hopkins Park Band Shell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; 7:30 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com

July 24

Music in the Park — Veterans Park, 143 E. Railroad St., Sandwich; grab a chair and enjoy live music performance; 6-8 p.m.; sandwichparkdistrict.org

Music at the Mansion — Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb; bring a chair or blanket to enjoy an outdoor concert on the lawn; 7 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com

July 25

Summer Concert Series: Class of 68 — Good Tymes Shelter in Sycamore Park District Sports Complex, north end of Airport Road; summer concert series; free; bring blankets and chairs and enjoy the show; 7 p.m.; sycparks.org

July 27-28

Golf DeKalb Cup — Riverview Heights Golf Course, 1020 Sharon Drive, DeKalb; new competition; advance registration required;$20 plus green fees; 8 a.m. tee time dekalbparkdistrict.com

July 26

Fairways of Flavor — Sycamore Golf Club, 940 E. State St., Sycamore; featuring local chef Rudy Galindo preparing culinary delights served with wine; tickets $80; advance registration required; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; sycparks.org

July 27

Mid Summer Showdown — Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road; featuring tractor pulls, kid-friendly events, music and food; gates open at 12 p.m. Facebook

Movies in the Park — Chamberlain Park, 400 E. Second St., Genoa; bring a blanket or chair and watch the movie; movie begins at dusk; genoaparkdistrict.com/special-events/

July 28

Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show — downtown Sycamore; see an array of vehicles; local businesses featuring specials; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; turningbacktimecarshow.org

July 30

DeKalb Municipal Band concert — Hopkins Park Band Shell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; 7:30 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com, 815-758-6663.

August — Date TBD

5K Vineyard Run — Waterman Winery & Vineyards, 11582 Waterman Road, Waterman; run features beautiful vineyard and some wine too; 9 a.m.; raceentry.com/waterman-wine-run-5k/race-information

Aug. 1

Summer Concert Series: Sushi Roll — Good Tymes Shelter in Sycamore Park District Sports Complex, north end of Airport Road; summer concert series; free; bring blankets and chairs and enjoy the show; 7 p.m.; sycparks.org

Aug. 2-4

DeKalb County 4KFair — Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road; see website for schedule of events; extension.illinois.edu

Aug. 3

Junk in Your Trunk Sale —Riverside Sports Complex, 1515 Airport Road; check out the bargains and treasures hoping car to car (table to table) in the lot; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; sycparks.org/junk-in-your-trunk-sale

Aug. 4

Dog Days of Summer — Blumen Gardens; Sycamore; find a best friend with pet adoptions, pet vendors and services; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; blumengardens.com

Aug. 6

Food Truck Tuesdays — Blumen Gardens; Sycamore; enjoy delicious dinner in the garden with live music; 4-8 p.m.; blumengardens.com

Kids’ Concerts in the Park: Istvan & His Imaginary Band — Hopkins Park Band Shell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; 10:30-11:15 a.m.; free; dekalbparkdistrict.com

DeKalb Municipal Band concert — Hopkins Park Band Shell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; 7:30p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com

Aug. 8

Piano Men Generations — Egyptian Theatre, 135 Second St., DeKalb; live show; $35-$55; 8 p.m.; egyptiantheatre.org

Aug. 8-11

Sycamore Steam Show & Threshing Bee — Taylor Marshall Farm, 27702 Lukens Road; antique farm equipment on display with demonstrations too, parade, tractor pull, train and wagon rides, flea market, farm toy sale, petting zoo, music, food and more; admission $7; 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; sycamoresteamshow.com/steamshow

Aug. 9

Movies in the Park — Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; movies start at sundown; dekalbparkdistrict.com

Aug. 10

DeKalb County Barn Tour — DeKalb; visit historic barns, plus Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Association; $40 per car, includes tour booklet and map; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; dekalbcountybarntour.com

50 Men Who Cook — NIU Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center; NIU Campus; fundraiser for CASA DeKalb County; featuring local home-cooked favorites, cash bar; advance tickets available online and in the CASA office, 308 W. State St., Sycamore; 6-9 p.m.; casadekalb.org/50menwhocook/

Aug. 11

Sunday at Sandwich Antiques Market — Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road; antiques, collectibles; admission is $5, free for ages 12 and younger; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; sundayatsandwichantiques.com

Aug. 13

DeKalb Municipal Band concert — Hopkins Park Band Shell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; 7:30 p.m.;dekalbparkdistrict.com

Aug. 16

Movie in the Park — Memorial Park, 601 S. Green St., Sandwich; concessions and a family movie at sunset; 7 p.m. sandwichparkdistrict.org

Aug. 17

Cruisin’ to Genoa Car Show — downtown Genoa; car shows, food and more; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; genoaareachamber.com/cruisin-to-genoa or 815-784-2212

Aug. 18

Artist & Maker Market in the Gardens — Blumen Gardens; Sycamore; featuring unique goods, handmade crafts, photography, soaps, foods, jewelry, and more; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; blumengardens.com/artist-market

Aug. 20

Food Truck Tuesdays — Blumen Gardens; Sycamore; enjoy delicious dinner in the garden with live music; 4-8 p.m.; blumengardens.com

DeKalb Municipal Band concert — Hopkins Park Band Shell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; 7:30 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com

Aug. 21

Music in the Park — Veterans Park, 143 E. Railroad St., Sandwich; grab a chair and enjoy live music performance; 6-8 p.m.; sandwichparkdistrict.org

Aug. 23-25

Corn Fest — Downtown DeKalb; music and entertainment, beer garden, corn boil, car show, Corn Classic Race, carnival, children’s activities; cornfest.com

Aug. 24

Ribs, Rhythm & Brews Fest — downtown Sycamore; award-winning ribs, craft beer and music; 5-11 p.m.; discoversycamore.com or 815-895-3456

Aug. 30

Labor Day Weekend Best Ball Tournament — River Heights Golf Course, 1020 Sharon Drive; 18 hole scramble; $80 for twosome; advance registration required; 8 a.m. place; golfdekalb.com/golf-programs