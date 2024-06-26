Things to do in Kane County: Fourth of July celebration

Spectators gather in Mt. St. Mary Park in St. Charles to watch the July 4 fireworks last year, launched from Langum Park for the first time. The 2024 Fourth of July fireworks can be viewed at Mt. St. Mary Park and Langum Park, with music, food and festivities planned. Around noon on July 4, a big red balloon will be displayed above Langum Park, so people can determine good viewing spots for the fireworks. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

1. YPC Third Annual Summerfest Dock Party: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. Local brews, food trucks, local business booths and more. Free to attend. For more information, visit stcharleschamber.com/event-landing/all-events/ypc-event-summerfest-2024.

2. Heatwave! Vintage Songs of Summer: 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 10 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, in the Batavia Public Library Founders Room. Performance of vintage summer songs such as “Heatwave,” “Summer in the City,” “Summertime Blues,” “California Girls,” “Too Darn Hot” and other hits. Registration is required. For more information, visit batavia.libnet.info/event/10055414.

3. Fourth of July Fireworks Festivities: Dawn to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 4, firing at dark from Langum Park, 50 Devereaux Way, and also viewable from across the Fox River at Mt. St. Mary Park, east of Illinois Route 31, both in St. Charles. Food trucks, music, information tent, glow zone novelty sales and fireworks, with varied amenities at the two locations, opening early for picnics. For full details, visit stcparks.org/july-4th.

4. Classic Car Show: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays from July 11 to Aug. 29, behind the courthouse at 100 S. Third St., Geneva. Car viewing and voting, music, food by Inglenook Pantry Catering & Concessions, Sweet Sensations and Crumbl Cookie, with sponsorship opportunities. For more information, visit genevachamber.com/events/classic-car-show.

5. Blueberry Fest and Corn Boil: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 10, 11, 17 and 18, at Windy Acres Farm, 37W446 Fabyan Parkway, Geneva. Blueberry doughnut sundaes, blueberry slushies, beer garden, local brats, beef burgers, fresh sweet corn, kids DJ, jumping pillow, zip lines, tetherball, human-sized hamster wheels and more. Admission is charged for the attraction area. For more information, go to windyacresfarmstand.com/blueberry-fest-corn-boil.

