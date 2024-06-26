Fox Valley Orchestra opens summer concert series June 30

Fox Valley Orchestra will open a three-concert “Summer Pops” series on Sunday, June 30. (Photo provided by Fox Valley Orchestra)

Fox Valley Orchestra will open a three-concert “Summer Pops” series on Sunday, June 30.

Themed “FVO Goes West,” the inaugural concert is at 3 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 27 S. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora. Selections will celebrate America’s great westward expansion with music of pioneers, cowboys and fearless explorers. Included is Grofe’s classic “Grand Canyon Suite.” Stephen Squires returns to direct.

Parking is free. Sunday general admission at the door is $28, $24 for students and seniors and $18 for children under 18.

Advance tickets until noon Saturday before are $24 general admission, $20 for students and seniors and $16 for children under 16.

The series continues with:

“Masters of Broadway,” 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at St. Mark’s Lutheran. Favorite classics by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Lowe, Bernstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sondheim, and others will be performed under the direction of Stephen Squires.

“Percussive Jazz,” 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at St. Mark’s Lutheran, will feature jazz, world music and ethnic jazz treats with guest percussionist/pianist Robert Chappell under the direction of Stephen Squires.

For more information, call 630-891-2526 or visit foxvalleyorchestra.org.