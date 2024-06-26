5 Things to Do in the Sauk Valley: ‘Matilda the Musical Jr.,’ Rock Falls Independence Day celebration

Here is a list of 5 things to do in the Sauk Valley starting this weekend:

1Catch a show: Woodlawn Arts Academy will host performances of its summer musical, “Matilda the Musical Jr.,” at 7 p.m. Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, in the Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School, 1608 Fourth Ave., Sterling . The cast features 49 students from Rock Falls, Sterling, Dixon and Polo. Tickets cost $8 and are for sale online at centennialauditorium.org. Tickets also can be bought at the school the days of the performance.

2See some Nash cars: If you love unique antique cars, clear your calendar for the last weekend in June. The 2024 “Grand Nashional” from June 26 to 29, hosted by the Upper Mississippi River Region of the Nash Car Club of America, is coming to Oregon. So what’s a Nash? They were automobiles built in Kenosha, Wisconsin, from 1916 until 1937 and carry the name of Charles Williams Nash, who was born in 1864 in Cortland, Illinois, and was the fifth president for General Motors before forming Nash Motors in 1916. Nash Motors existed from 1917 to 1954, when the company merged with American Motors Co. On Friday, club members will take a driving tour past Nash’s family farm on Route 38. On Saturday, the public is invited to attend the club’s car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by the Brubaker Center at Stronghold Camp & Retreat Center north of Oregon. More than 200 club members with their Nash cars are expected to attend the event. The Ogle County Historical Society will be open for the Nash Car Club from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29.

3Enjoy a meal and support local veterans: The Dixon American Legion will serve grilled ribeye steak, baked potato or french fries, roll, salad, vegetable and dessert from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The cost is $25. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve your meal, available for dine-in at the Post, 1120 W. First St., or for carryout.

Enjoy the Independence Day holiday one day early: The Fourth of July holiday ignites early this year as Rock Falls kicks off the festivities with its Independence Day Celebration. Eat ‘N’ Beats At The District starts at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, in the RB&W District Park at 201 E. Second St. in Rock Falls. Guests can chow down on fare from several food trucks that include newcomers T&D BBQ, The Dirty Bird 815 and The Press Box, while shopping from various business and craft vendors. Live music will be provided by country-rock band 3 Day Rain from 6 to 9 p.m. on the amphitheater stage. The Sterling-Rock Falls Jaycees fireworks display starts at dusk, with fireworks launching from Rock Falls’ Lawrence Park. The show is free, and the Jaycees will be on site collecting donations. According to Jaycees Vice President Dylan Devers, the Jaycees have provided the community with their fireworks show for nearly 50 years. Email srfjaycees@gmail.com for information about joining the SRF Jaycees or to make a donation. For information on the Independence Day Celebration, call 815-622-1106 or email director@visitrockfalls.com.

5Unleash your artistry: Join Discover Dixon for a morning of painting, fun and making memories together and share your creative vision on a sidewalk square from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 4, at the Old Lee County Courthouse, 112 E. Second St. The cost will be $25. Limited spots are available. This Discover Dixon event is sponsored by Dixon Autobody Clinic and KSB Hospital. Click on “Brush & Bloom” under the “Events” tab to register. Note: No outside paint is allowed. Paint supplies are provided, and no supplies will be handed out after 11 a.m.

