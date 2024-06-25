Jim Henson’s ‘Labyrinth: In Conert’ coming to Genesee Theatre

Experience the 80s cult classic film “Labyrinth” on screen with the iconic soundtrack performed by a live band and accompanied by David Bowie’s legendary vocals. The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. (Photo provided by Genesee Theatre )

“Labyrinth’s” loyal and steadfast cult following has grown for nearly 40 years since the film’s theatrical release on June 27, 1986.

For the first time ever, Jim Henson’s original masterpiece and musical fantasy film will transport fans to Goblin City in an exciting fusion of film and live music on stage, according to a news release. Jim Henson’s “Labyrinth: In Concert” producer Black Ink Presents, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, is known for its extensive history of breathing new life into iconic films with symphonies, orchestras, or bands live on stage, including “Batman,” “Ghostbusters,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Rocketman,” “La La Land” and more.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and in-person at The Genesee Theatre Box Office. Prices range from $30 to $65.

The full-season line-up can be found at www.GeneseeTheatre.com.