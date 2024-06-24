Sheffield Summer Festival kicks off with music and carnival June 27

The Sheffield Summer Festival, presented by the Sheffield Lions Club, will run Thursday, June 27, through Saturday, June 29, at West Park in Sheffield. Admission and parking are free.

The live music lineup for 2024 includes country music singer Angela Meyer, 7 to 9 p.m. June 27; Beatles tribute band American English, 8 to 10 p.m. June 28; and 1990s alternative cover band King Jeremy, 7 to 10 p.m. June 29. Guests should bring lawn chairs for seating. No pets or coolers are allowed at the festival.

CDAC, Inc. will provide carnival rides and midway entertainment beginning at 5 p.m. each night. Armbands are $25 per person. Tickets are available on site. Additional activities include a children’s parade at noon Saturday and Miller’s Petting Zoo from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. For festival updates and information, follow the Sheffield Lions Club on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Iionsinillinois.