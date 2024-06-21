Elgin Community College celebrates 75 years with free family-friendly events

Squonk: Brouhaha is an exhilarating event that combines a vibrant mix of music, art and spectacle. Featuring the unique music of Squonk Opera, this performance provides an immersive experience with its fusion of live music, visual storytelling and interactive elements. (David S. Rubin )

Elgin Community College is inviting the community to celebrate its 75th anniversary with free summer events.

To honor the college’s history and achievements, events and activities are planned throughout the year to recognize the many successes of its students, employees, trustees and community members who have helped the college grow and achieve over the years.

ECC is hosting the following 75th-anniversary events this summer:

Mutts Gone Nuts

WHEN: Saturday, July 13

WHERE: Blizzard Theatre, located in Building H of ECC’s Spartan Drive Campus, 1700 Spartan Drive

WHAT: Mutts Gone Nuts partners with local animal shelters to bring a show that promises laughter and heartwarming moments for dog lovers of all ages. The event is free, but seating is limited. Visit elginartscenter.org for reservations.

Squonk: Brouhaha

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18

WHERE: The ECC Green Space, located outside of Building C of ECC’s Spartan Drive Campus, 1700 Spartan Drive

WHAT: Squonk: Brouhaha is an exhilarating event that combines a vibrant mix of music, art and spectacle. Featuring the unique music of Squonk Opera, this performance provides an immersive experience with its fusion of live music, visual storytelling and interactive elements. This event is free and no ticket is required to attend.

To find out more about ECC’s 75th anniversary events, visit celebrate.elgin.edu.