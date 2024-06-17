Stage 212 to present ‘Anastasia’ in July

La Salle’s Stage 212 will present the musical “Anastasia” this summer.

The show runs July 12-14, 19-21 and 26-28 at Stage 212, 700 First St., LaSalle. Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m.

According to a news release from the theatre, “Anastasia” transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

Appearing in the cast are Eloise Gatza as Little Anastasia, Karen Lesman as The Dowager Empress, Megan Cullinan as The Tsarina, Griffin Tabor as The Tsar, Holly Malmassari as Alexei, Fredrick Davis as Gleb, Kevin J. Alleman as Dmitry, Jeff Sudakov as Vlad, Ashley Hurst as Anya, Forrest Boes as Count Ipolitov, Joel Stevenor as Gorlinski, Serena Rogers as Lily and Douglas S. Alleman as Count Leopold.

The ensemble includes Landon Balestri, Andrew Beer, Olivia Bergfeld, Forrest Boes, Megan Cullinan, Sydney June Ganskop, James Hoehn, Spencer Kain, Emily Kmetz, Nina Leffers, Nathan Leffers, Nora Maier, Noah Ruiz, Ivy Soens, Monika Sudakov and Griffin Tabor. The Children’s Ensemble includes Aleeah Ann Smith and Rebecca Washkowiak.

Production staff includes director Reid Tomasson, producer Traci Tomasson, music directors Kevin J. Alleman and Megan Cullinan, choreographer Tori Duttlinger, costumer Narissa Keller and set construction Cory Tomasson.

Tickets will be available to the general public for $22 each beginning July 1, and may be purchased by visiting the box office Monday 4 - 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. - noon or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org.

“Anastasia” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com.