Steve-O from MTV’s ‘Jackass’ to hit DeKalb stage

Steve-O, the hilarious star of the MTV series “Jackass,” will perform Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb.

Steve-O, born Stephen Gilchrist Glover, is a renowned stunt performer, actor and comedian. Fans will know him from MTV’s 2000s hit show “Jackass,” for performing fearless and outrageous stunts.

After the show ended, he appeared in several TV shows and movies, as well as started a successful stand-up career, according to the Egyptian Theatre’s website. He also wrote a New York Times best-selling memoir, “Professional Idiot,” and is working on his second book.

Steve-O has been open about his struggles with addiction, and has shared his journey to sobriety. He continues to raise awareness about mental health and addiction throughout his 14 years of being sober.

This fan favorite is guaranteed to bring infectious energy to his show, which is for those ages 18 and older.

“We are very excited to welcome Steve-O to our stage,” said Jeanine Holcomb, marketing and communications director at the Egyptian. “As we put together our schedule each season, we are always looking to offer our audience a wide array of programming and to bring new names to our stage, and this completely fits the bill! Audiences can expect a night that is as funny as it will be inspiring, with one of entertainment’s most beloved and daring figures live on stage.”

Ticket prices start at $35.75, with platinum prices starting at $85.75.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org.