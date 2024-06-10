Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo doing two live shows in St. Charles this summer

Theresa Caputo, known worldwide as the Long Island Medium, is coming to the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles for two shows, Tuesday, Aug. 20 and Wednesday, Aug. 21. (Photo provided by Mills Entertainment )

Theresa Caputo, known worldwide as the Long Island Medium, is coming to the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles for two shows, Tuesday, Aug. 20 and Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Tickets are still available for the Wednesday night performance.

Caputo is the star of the new Lifetime Network series “Raising Spirits,” and now local audiences can get their chance to experience her show in-person.

According to a news release, “Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience” brings Caputo face-to-face with her fans as spirits guide her through the audience, as a full-stage video display ensures that everyone in the theater has an up-close experience regardless of seat location.

Through personal life stories, candid humor and intimate details about her gift to communicate with those who have passed, Caputo delivers healing messages to her audience, reassuring them that their deceased loved ones are still with them, just in a different way, according to the release.

“The experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about seeing something life-changing,” Caputo said in the release. “It’s witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

In addition to her TV series, Caputo has appeared on such programs as “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Live with Kelly and Mark,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Tamron Hall” and “The Today Show.” She has authored five books including New York Times Best Sellers “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again” (2017) and “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up” (2014). Her podcast, “Hey Spirit,” helps guests work through their grief to allow them to heal and move forward with peace and self-assurance, according to the release.

Tickets for the second show can be purchased at arcadalive.com. Ticket prices start at $89 (plus applicable service charges) and are subject to change. Buying a ticket does not guarantee a reading, according to the release.

Learn more about Theresa at theresacaputo.com.