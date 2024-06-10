Cocktails in the Park returns to downtown Batavia in July

Cocktails in the Park Batavia MainStreet hold their annual Cocktails in the Park in Batavia on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

Join Batavia MainStreet for their annual Cocktails in the Park Fundraiser Saturday, July 27 from 7-10 p.m. at Appleton Park in Batavia.

Tickets include small plates from downtown restaurants, a collectible whiskey glass (first come, first serve), live music and entry to the event. Participating restaurants include Fancy Nancy Boards, The GOAT Burger + Cocktail Bar, New Moon Vegan, Haylie B’s Bakery, Thai Village, Pal Joey’s, Windmill Grille, Thorabella’s, Subway and Sidecar Supper Club.

Drink and raffle tickets are also available online or can be purchased at the event, prices are $7 for one or $60 for 10. Attendees can purchase a Picnic Table package which includes a reserved picnic table, six admission tickets, six drink tickets and a dedicated cocktail server for $350.

Tickets are now on sale and are $40 in advance. They can be purchased at downtownbatavia.com through noon on July 26 or while supplies last. If tickets remain, they can be purchased at the door the night of the event for $50.

Cocktails in the Park is Batavia MainStreet’s largest fundraiser for the non-profit organization. As advocates for the downtown business community, MainStreet staff and volunteers work to keep the local economy vibrant, assist in marketing and promotions, and operate the Batavia Farmers’ Market, Artisan Collective and Batavia Boardwalk Shops.