Jelly Roll, Shinedown among many musicians performing in Clinton, Iowa this summer

A band performs during Music On The Avenue in Clinton, Iowa. (Shaw Local file photo)

Head across the border to Clinton County, Iowa for some superb live music performances this summer, including Jelly Roll and Shinedown, who will headline the 3-day Tailgate n’ Tallboys Festival June 6-8 in Clinton.

There are a plethora of live music events, both from national to local artists, in communities throughout Clinton County. In addition to the music, check out all the other great summertime happenings just a short drive from northwest Illinois.

Thursdays through October

DeWitt Farmers Market — Lincoln Park, corner of 10th Street and Fifth Avenue, DeWitt; shop locally grown produce, baked goods and handmade crafts; special guests and food trucks onsite, check schedule for details; 3:30-6:30 p.m.; dewittfarmersmarket.org

Wednesdays & Saturdays, through October

Lyons Farmers Market — Four Square Park, Clinton; fresh produce and crafts; 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays; 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays.

Clinton LumberKings baseball — NelsonCorp Field, 537 Ball Park Drive, Clinton; professional baseball team for the Prospects League; see website for games, tickets; lumberkings.com; Facebook, or 563-242-0727.

June 6

Tunes in Town Summer Concert Series: 3 Day Rain with Car Show — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; food trucks; 6-8:30 p.m.; business.dewittiowa.org/events and Facebook.

June 6-8

Tailgate n’ Tallboys —Clinton Riverfront; 3-day concert with performances by Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman, Shinedown and more; visitclintoniowa.com/concert-series

June 11

Tunes in Town Summer Concert Series: 3 on the Tree — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; food trucks; 6-8:30 p.m.; business.dewittiowa.org/events and Facebook.

June 13

DeWitt’s Wine Walk with Beer — Sixth Street, DeWitt; with your wine or beer passport try samples and enjoy shopping and entertainment; advance registration required; Must be 21 and older to attend; 4:30-7:30 p.m.; dewitt.chambermaster.com and business.dewittiowa.org/events

June 13

Music on the Avenue with Brooke Byam — 200 block of Fifth Avenue S., Clinton; live music, food trucks, car show and a party atmosphere; bring chairs and enjoy; 6- p.m.; Facebook.com/MusicOnTheAvenueClintonIA/

June 13-23

Million Dollar Quartet — Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 303 Riverview Road, Clinton; see website for time and tickets; clintonshowboat.com or 563-242-6760

June 13-Aug. 4.

Clinton Area Showboat Theatre — 303 Riverview Road, Clinton; Showboat Players perform; see website for showtimes and tickets; clintonshowboat.org or 563-242-6760.

June 14

Finally Friday — Riverview bandshell, 251 Ball Park Drive, Clinton; free, family-oriented summer concert series held monthly. Find “Finally Friday at the River - Clinton, IA” on Facebook.

June 15

Felix Adler Day Festival — Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. S., Clinton; celebrate the 30th anniversary of the festival; pony rides, petting zoo, train rides, balloon art, entertainment and food; admission to Children’s Discovery Center is free; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; adlerdiscoverycenter.org, Facebook.

June 18

Tunes in Town Summer Concert Series: Country Tradition — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; food trucks; 6-8:30 p.m.; business.dewittiowa.org/events and Facebook.

June 20

Music on the Avenue with Three on the Tree— 200 block of Fifth Avenue S., Clinton; live music, food trucks, car show, and a party atmosphere; bring chairs and enjoy; 6-9 p.m.; Facebook.com/MusicOnTheAvenueClintonIA/.

June 25

Tunes in Town Summer Concert Series: The Crooked Cactus Band — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; food trucks; 6-8:30 p.m.; business.dewittiowa.org/events and Facebook.

June 27

Music on the Avenue with Crooked Cactus — 200 block of Fifth Avenue S., Clinton; live music, food trucks, car show, and a party atmosphere; bring chairs and enjoy; 6-9 p.m. Facebook.com/MusicOnTheAvenueClintonIA/

June 27-July 7

Rock of Ages — Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 303 Riverview Road, Clinton; see website for time and tickets; clintonshowboat.com or 563-242-6760.

July 2

Tunes in Town Summer Concert Series: Avery Grouws Band — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; food trucks; 6-8:30 p.m.; business.dewittiowa.org/events and Facebook.

July 4

Fourth of July Festival — Riverview Park; free, family-friendly festival, parade and fireworks; clintoniowatourism.com/annual-events and Facebook.

Tunes in Town Summer Concert Series: Dance the Night Away Productions — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; food trucks; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; business.dewittiowa.org/events and Facebook.

Music on the Avenue with Staff Infection — 200 block of Fifth Avenue S., Clinton; live music, food trucks, car show, and a party atmosphere; bring chairs and enjoy; 6-8 p.m.; Facebook.com/MusicOnTheAvenueClintonIA/

July 5

Finally Friday — Riverview bandshell, 251 Ball Park Drive, Clinton; free, family-oriented summer concert series held monthly. Find “Finally Friday at the River - Clinton, IA” on Facebook.

July 9

Tunes in Town Summer Concert Series: 10 of Soul — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; food trucks; 6-8:30 p.m.; business.dewittiowa.org and Facebook.

July 10

Mainly Marathon: Heartland Series — Day 5 of what’s billed as the “world’s best multi-day, multi-state running series; early start 5 a.m., regular start 6 a.m. mainlymarathons.com/series-3/heartland/

July 11-21

We Will Rock You — Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 303 Riverview Road, Clinton; see website for time and tickets; clintonshowboat.com or 563-242-6760.

July 11

Music on the Avenue with 10 of Soul — 200 block of Fifth Avenue S., Clinton; live music, food trucks, car show, and a party atmosphere; bring chairs and enjoy; 6-8 p.m. Facebook.com/MusicOnTheAvenueClintonIA/

July 16

Tunes in Town Summer Concert Series: The Hot Rods with Car Show — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; food trucks; 6-8:30 p.m. business.dewittiowa.org and Facebook.

July 16-19

Cessna Fly-In — Join other private plane pilots for 3 days of aviation-related fun and demonstrations at the Clinton Municipal Airport , 2000 S. 60th St. cessna150152flyin.org

July 17-21

Clinton County Fair — Clinton County Fairgrounds, 328 E. Eighth St., Dewitt; garden tractor pull, truck pull, tractor pull, bull riding and barrel races, demolition derby and 4-H; clintoncountyiowafair.com or 563-659-1624.

July 18

Music on the Avenue with The Stockwells — 200 block of Fifth Avenue S., Clinton; live music, food trucks, car show, and a party atmosphere; bring chairs and enjoy; 6-8 p.m. Facebook.com/MusicOnTheAvenueClintonIA/

July 23

Tunes in Town Summer Concert Series: Angela Meyer Band — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; food trucks; 6-8:30 p.m.; business.dewittiowa.org and Facebook.

July 25

Music on the Avenue with Down 24 — 200 block of Fifth Avenue S., Clinton; live music, food trucks, car show, and a party atmosphere; bring chairs and enjoy; 6-8 p.m. Facebook.com/MusicOnTheAvenueClintonIA/

July 25-Aug. 4

The Marvelous Wonderettes — Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 303 Riverview Road, Clinton; see website for time and tickets; clintonshowboat.org or 563-242-6760.

July 25-28

Camanche Days — Platt Park, softball, volleyball, bags, golf, carnival, car show, parade, lighted boat parade, fireworks and more; Camanche Days Festival on Facebook.

July 30

Tunes in Town Summer Concert Series: Jordan & Jef Band — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; food trucks; 6-8:30 p.m.; business.dewittiowa.org and Facebook.

Aug. 1

Music on the Avenue with Moonshine Run — 200 block of Fifth Avenue S., Clinton; live music, food trucks, car show, and a party atmosphere; bring chairs and enjoy; 6-8 p.m. Facebook.com/MusicOnTheAvenueClintonIA/

Aug. 2

Finally Friday — Riverview bandshell, 251 Ball Park Drive, Clinton; free, family-oriented summer concert series held monthly. Facebook.com/FinallyFridayAtTheRiverClintonIA

Aug. 6

Tunes in Town Summer Concert Series: Montana Sunrise with DeWitt Police Night Out — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; food trucks; 6-8:30 p.m.; business.dewittiowa.org and Facebook.

Aug. 8

Music on the Avenue with Wild Oatz — 200 block of Fifth Avenue S., Clinton; live music, food trucks, car show, and a party atmosphere; bring chairs and enjoy; 6-8 p.m. Facebook.com/MusicOnTheAvenueClintonIA/

Aug. 9-10

Bound for the Kingdom Music Festival — Two-day Christian music festival in the Riverview bandshell, 251 Ball Park Drive, Clinton; Bound For The Kingdom music festival on Facebook.

Aug. 13

Tunes in Town Summer Concert Series: The Hitman — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; food trucks; 6-8:30 p.m.; business.dewittiowa.org/events and Facebook.

Aug. 17

Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops: The Music of Led Zeppelin — LeClaire Park, 400 W. Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport; general admission and reserved seating tickets available; food vendors on-site and guests can bring their own food; 7:30 p.m.; qcso.org

Aug. 17-24

Paint It Back Street Art Festival — An event that celebrates the transformative power of public art, featuring work by nine artists; https://paintitback.org/ and on Facebook.

Aug. 20

Tunes in Town Summer Concert Series: Jimmy Welty Band — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; food trucks; 6-8:30 p.m. business.dewittiowa.org/events and Facebook

Aug. 23

Free Family Movie Night — Join the Franciscan Peace Center, the Clinton Public Library, and the Sawmill Museum for a free family movie night. Activities begin at 6:30pm with movie at dusk. This month’s movie: “Ponyo.”

Aug. 27

Tunes in Town Summer Concert Series: The Tailfins Band with a Car Show — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; food trucks; 6-8:30 p.m.; business.dewittiowa.org/events and Facebook.