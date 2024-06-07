5 Things to Do: Music at the Mansion, Dino Farm Adventure, 40 years of Beth Fowler and more in DeKalb County

The Music at the Mansion series of free summer concerts at the Ellwood House in DeKalb shown here in this Shaw Local file photo. (Photo provided)

1. Honey on the Rocks to launch the weekly Live Lunch Music Series: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday through Aug. 22 at the DeKalb Farmers Market. The performances overlap the market which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays through September. The music series runs in Palmer Court, across the street from Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St,, DeKalb, which is the concert series presenter. For more information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.

2. Bring the kids to Kuipers Family Farm for Dino Farm Adventure: Runs through June 16 at 1N145 Watson Road, Maple Park. Families can interact with 20 life-size dinosaur animatronics, with experts on hand daily. For more information, visit kuipersfamilyfarm.com/dino-farm-adventure.

3. Celebrate 40 years of Beth Fowler School of Dance by catching a performance of “Dancing Through The Decades”: Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. A photo and memento display will be available to celebrate the school’s 40th anniversary. An alumni and reception is set for after Saturday’s 2 p.m. performance. Food will be provided. “Dancing Through The Decades” features dance routines set to popular music from the 1950s through the present day. For more information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.

4. Kick off the DeKalb summer music season with Music at the Mansion – Valius: 6:30 p.m. June 12 at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb. The free-to-attend series offers a preshow by Honey on the Rocks at 6:30 p.m. and headline show from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Good Clean Fun will perform June 19, preceded by opener Ivy Gonzalez. Beverages, food and snacks are available for purchase. Participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. Series also offers bags tournament on June 12 and 19. Register in advance. For more information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com.

5. Sycamore’s own Summer Concert Series: Begins with a performance by PettyCash from 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 13 at the GoodTymes Shelter at the Sycamore Park District’s Sports Complex, 435 Airport Road, Sycamore. No concerts June 27 and July 4. Bring seating or a blanket. Food from the grill, including burgers, hot dogs and brats as well as snacks, beer and wine are available for purchase. For more information, visit sycparks.org.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.