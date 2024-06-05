Swedish Days celebrates 74th year in Geneva June 19-23

Geneva Swedish Days Parade Carol Smith and Diana Coughlin, with The Viking Club and Geneva Chamber of Commerce, lead the front of the Grand Parade down Anderson Boulevard at this annual Swedish Days special attraction in 2022. The 74th annual Swedish Days festival returns June 19-23 in Geneva. (Ryan Rayburn/Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Her)

Swedish Days, one of the biggest summer festivals in Kane County, returns for its 74th year June 19-23.

More than 200,000 visitors and residents are expected to descend on downtown Geneva for traditional events and exciting new activities and attractions this year.

“The Geneva Chamber is pleased and excited to bring back Swedish Days in all its blue and yellow glory,” said Johanna Patterson, communications director. “We know Genevans and visitors are ready for five days of fun.”

The carnival is a popular spot during the first day of last year's Swedish Days festival. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Shopping & Treasures

Some shops will offer specials during Swedish Days. Select stores will be open until 8 p.m. or later Wednesday and Thursday, June 19 and 20. Sweden Väst, on Saturday and Sunday, will specialize in Swedish items. If you are looking for that Swedish Days souvenir, this is where you will find it.

Free Entertainment

Free nightly musical entertainment on Central Stage kicks off Wednesday with Geneva Park District performances and Geneva’s Got Talent. Thursday and Friday live bands will perform at Swedish Days for the first time. Enjoy featured artists in the craft beer tent on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoons. Central Stage headliners include The Flat Cats on Thursday, Libido Funk Circus on Friday and The Ron Burgundy’s on Saturday.

Food Booths

Festival goers can feast on traditional Swedish and favorite American and ethnic foods including, brats, corn dogs, turkey legs, sandwiches, meatballs, pizza, garlic crab pasta, roasted corn and more at the many nonprofit food booths.

Larry Saladin dips corn into melted butter at the Knights of Columbus food booth during the 2022 opening day of Swedish Days in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Restaurants, Pizzerias & Pubs

Don’t forget all the city’s fine restaurants. From casual bistros to five-star formal dining, a day in Geneva isn’t complete without sampling one or more of the restaurants and eateries. Or stop by one of the beer gardens that will offer good food, drink and entertainment during the festival, including the chamber’s Craft Beer Tent on James Street. Visit genevachamber.com for a listing of restaurants, pizzerias and pubs.

Geneva Settlers Breakfast

If you have lived in Geneva for over 25 years, join others for the Geneva Settlers Breakfast on June 20. The popular event is at Copper Fox, 477 S. Third St., with breakfast served at 8:30 a.m. No reservations are necessary.

Activities For Young Visitors

The carnival opens on Wednesday and runs through Sunday, with an unlimited ride wristband available each day. Swedish Days 2024 also is packed with favorite games – Dodgeball Tournament, 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament and mini golf.

Ronan Trapp, 4, dons a pair of Viking horns as Lulu Meyer, 8, looks on before the 2022 Swedish Days Kids’ Day Parade in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

June 21 is Kids’ Day, which kicks off with the Kids’ Day Parade leaving from Campbell and Fifth streets (look for the registration sign). The fun continues with activities galore at the Geneva Public Library, outdoors and inside.

The Kids’ Day Parade invites children through the age of 10 to enter in one of the parade categories.

Swedish Days 5K Lopp

Join runners at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Peck Farm Park for the popular festival race. The $40 registration fee includes a T-shirt and onsite breakfast after the race. In order to guarantee a shirt at packet pickup, one must register by June 10. Race day registration costs $50.

Grand Parade

The festival wraps up with the Grand Parade on Sunday afternoon. It kicks off at 1 p.m. at Anderson Boulevard and Center Street, moving south onto State Street and east on State Street to Third Street, heading south to end at the Geneva Metra station. This year’s parade marshal is longtime Geneva resident Kristie Dienst.

Admission to Swedish Days is free.

Events, hours and schedule are available at genevachamber.com or call the Geneva Chamber of Commerce at 630-232-6060.