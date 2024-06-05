Spring Grove to hold annual Kickoff to Summer

FILE – Spring Grove's third annual Kickoff to Summer will have games, bounce houses, touch-a-truck and a kickball tournament. (Alex Paschal/credit)

Join Spring Grove for the third annual Kickoff to Summer from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday at Horse Fair Park.

The free family-friendly event, located at 8105 Blivin St., will have games, bounce houses, touch-a-truck and a kickball tournament. Enjoy a live musical performance by Gritman, Moran & Ryan while snacking at food trucks like Fork n Fry Poutine and My Funnel Truck.

Visit springgrovevillage.com for more details.

