The Prairie Arts Council’s Art on the Lawn is scheduled 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Prairie Arts Center, 24 Park Ave. E., Princeton.

The event will feature art, jewelry, custom florals, photography, pottery and other items. Celebrate local artists Mike Vaughn, Sue Garvin, Collette Yelm, Ava Morton, Mary Lafrenz, Mark Warren, Judith Gosse, Meadows on Main and paint your own pottery with Knack.

Didough’s Pretzels food truck will be in attendance.