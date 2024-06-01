Your guide to summer 2024 in McHenry County: Festivals, fairs, concerts and more

FILE - Lakeside Festival at The Dole and Lakeside Arts Park, shown in 2022 is one of many summertime events to take in this season. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

With Memorial Day weekend now in the rearview mirror and the school year over or in its final days, summer is underway in earnest, and McHenry County has a busy schedule of fun activities for young and old.

The list of events includes festivals, concerts, outdoor movies and more to add to the season’s calendar.

You can also check out The Scene, our arts and entertainment section, in print on Thursdays in the Northwest Herald and online at shawlocal.com/thescene/, for up-to-date information and additional events not included here. The Northwest Herald also will publish a guide ahead of the Fourth of July. You can also find our events calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events.

Here’s a sampling of what awaits this summer.

Harvard Milk Days: May 31, June 1 and June 2 at the festival grounds at Milky Way Park, 300 Lawrence Road, Harvard, with festival grounds opening at 5 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday with a food court, marketplace, carnival, petting zoo, chainsaw carver and cow chip lotto. The parade will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday on Ayer Street. Other attractions include a farm equipment and tractor display, a milk-drinking contest is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, milking contest at 5 p.m. Saturday, talent show at 6 p.m. Saturday and fireworks at 10 p.m. Sunday. For a full schedule of events, visit milkdays.com.

Woodstock Food Truck Festival on the Square: 4 to 9 p.m. June 1 , Woodstock Square, featuring many varieties of food trucks as well as a variety of local beers, fine wines and non-alcoholic drinks. Free admission. More info: woodstockilchamber.com/food-truck-festival.

Crystal Lake Pride Walk & Social: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 2. Meet at Williams Street and Crystal Lake Avenue in colorful apparel and Pride flags for a peaceful walk to Depot Park. Stay at the park for a craft fair, food trucks and connect with local nonprofits. All LGBTQIA+ community members and allies are welcomed at this free event. For more details on this first-tine event, visit downtowncl.org/pride.

Crystal Lake Park District Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesdays from June 4 to Aug. 6 at Crystal Lake Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive. Each week, the Crystal Lake Park District hosts a regional band to perform at Main Beach. Bring a blanket and pack a dinner or purchase a meal from food trucks on site. Concerts are held on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.; admission and parking are free. More info: crystallakeparks.org/news/Concerts2024.

First Friday Concerts: The McHenry County Conservation District hosts free concerts by regional musicians under the oaks at 7 p.m. Fridays from June 7 to Sept. 6 at Lost Valley Visitor Center, Glacial Park, Ringwood. Bring a picnic dinner; no glass containers. Concerts moved indoors in case of inclement weather. Schedule is Mike Novello Acoustic Explosion June 7, Noah Gabriel Band July 5, Cassandra Vohs-Demman and Friends Aug. 2 and The StingRays Sept. 6. More info: mccdistrict.org/visit___explore/calendar_of_events/special_events.php.

B4 Summer Festival: Bacon, Bourbon, Beers and Bands: Noon to 10:30 p.m. June 8 at Richardson Adventure Farms, Spring Grove. Features bourbon tastings, local breweries, food trucks, paintball shooting gallery, treasure mining, zip lining, 50-feet-tall observation tower, pedal cars, giant jumping pillows, giant slide and playgrounds. Dogs welcome; bring chairs or blankets. Tickets $13 general admission; $45 VIP. Supports five charities; put on by Chain O’ Lakes Chamber of Commerce. More info: naturallymchenrycounty.com/event/b4-summer-festival/1112/.

Woodstock PrideFest: Various events planned June 8 and 9, including a Rainbow Run starting at Emricson Park on June 8; a pub crawl starting at 6 p.m. June 8; art displays and a Pride Promenade from noon to 5 p.m. both days and where people can walk, drive or bike through Woodstock to view participating allies’ displays. The main events are June 9, starting with an extended parade at 11 a.m. and a festival from noon to 5 p.m. with food, entertainment, vendors and more. Some events require tickets. More info: woodstockilpride.com/pridefest.

Children enjoy the Woodstock PrideFest Parade from the back of a sports utility vehicale Sunday, June 11, 2023, around the historic Woodstock Square. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Huntley Picnic in the Park: 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 14 at Deicke Park, 11419 S. Route 47 in Huntley. A free family event with a DJ and lawn games. Attendees can bring their own food or buy food on site. More info: facebook.com/events/776666907906473.

VetFest: Hosted by Huntley American Legion 3 to 11 p.m. June 15 at 11712 Coral St., with live entertainment, food and kids’ activities. All proceeds support local veterans organizations. More info: naturallymchenrycounty.com/event/huntley-american-legion-vetfest/1929.

Juneteenth Freedom Day Festival: 3 to 5:30 p.m. June 15 on Woodstock Square. Celebrate a day of freedom and empowerment with inspiring speakers, live entertainment, food trucks, music and more. More info: mchenrycountyjuneteenth.com.

First Day of Summer Beach Fest: 5 to 8 p.m. June 20 at Indian Trail Beach, 228 Indian Trail, Lake in the Hills. Presented by the Northern Illinois Special Recreation Association. Tickets are $2 in advance and $4 at the door. More info: naturallymchenrycounty.com/event/first-day-of-summer-beach-party/2043.

Friday Night Fish Boil for Hatchery Park: 5 to 10 p.m. June 21 at Horse Fair Park, 8105 Blivin St. in Spring Grove. The event will feature all-you-can-eat cod, barbecue chicken and ribs. Beer, wine and other beverages also will be available. The Judson Brown Band will perform from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Silent auctions help raise money for repairs and updates at Hatchery Park. More info: springgrovevillage.com/event/fish-boil-fundraiser/.

Sip, Slip and Shop: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 22 at Village of Fox Lake, 71 Nippersink Blvd. on the shores of Nippersink Lake. The Chain O’Lakes Chamber of Commerce hosts event featuring a wine and beer tasting, a boat show, vendor and craft fair, live entertainment, family-friendly activities, food trucks and more. Tickets $45-$55 including wine and beer tasting; tickets for the boat show and craft fair only $10-$15. More info: visitlakecounty.org/EventDetails?EventID=34972.

Huntley Summer Concert Series on the Square: Free outdoor concerts on the Square, from a variety of musical genres including rock, blues, country and jazz, take place every at 7 p.m. Tuesdays from June 25 to Aug. 13 in Huntley Town Square. More info: huntley.il.us/residents/concerts_on_the_square.php.

Lakeside Festival: July 4 to 7 at The Dole and Lakeside Arts Park, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake, with 14 bands on two outdoor stages; food, beer and wine; carnival rides; midway games and kids’ activities including face-painting, superheroes, team mascots, an ice cream eating contest and decorated bike parade. Tickets are $10 for people aged 13 to 64, $5 for those 65 and older and free for children under 12 and active military members. More info: thedole.org/the-fest.

Lake in the Hills Rockin’ Ribfest: The festival, featuring ribs from across the country, live music and other entertainment, runs July 11 to 14 at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road. The cost is $5 for adults and free for military with military ID verifying active status, as well as children 12 and younger accompanied by an adult. More info: rockinrotaryribfest.com.

Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rotary Ribfest Lake in the Hills Rotary Rockin' Ribfest in 2022. (Ryan Rayburn/Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Her)

McHenry Fiesta Days: July 11 to 22, includes food, family fun, music fest, Cask and Barrel Night, car show, beach bash, Big Wheel race, fireworks, a carnival, Concert in the Park, art and street fair, Art in the Park and parade. At various locations including Petersen Park and Veterans Memorial Park. More info: mchenryfiestadays.com.

McHenry Fiesta Days Parade The McHenry Fiesta Days Parade in 2022. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Marengo’s Day in the Park: 2 to 11 p.m. July 13 at Indian Oaks Park, 825 Indian Oaks Trail in Marengo. Includes concessions, games, car show, beer tent, petting zoo, touch-a-truck, car show, bands, food trucks, craft fair, dunk tank, trackless train rides and more. More info: themarengoparkdistrict.com.

McHenry County Historical Society and Museum’s Heritage Fair and Car Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 14 at the museum, 6422 Main St. in Union. Highlights include free museum admission all day, including new exhibits; plant sale; vintage sale of deaccessioned items and books; silent auction; children’s educational activities and games; food vendors and a revamped vintage car show featuring sports, classic and antique cars; 50/50 raffle and door prizes, with judging starting at 11 a.m. Admission to the fair and car show is free. More info: mchenrycountyhistory.org.

Movie in the Park: July 19. The village of Huntley and the Huntley Area Public Library will host a free viewing of Disney’s “Moana.” The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with Minilinks@theLibrary. Hawaiian Food Truck and Kona Ice will be available beginning at 6 p.m., with the film beginning at about 8:15 p.m. at Parisek Park.

Gavers Barndance: The event benefiting the Gavers Community Cancer Foundation begins at 5 p.m. July 20 at Emricson Park, Woodstock. Features live music, raffles, awards, dinner and live auction. More info: gavers.org/barndance.

Fox River Grove Lions Club Arts & Crafts Festival: The 45th annual event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20 at Lions Park, 747 S. River Road, Fox River Grove. Includes arts, crafts, beer, food and beverages. More info: facebook.com/FRGLions.

Algonquin Founders’ Days Festival: July 25 to 28. This year’s theme is Founders’ Days Goes to the Movies, with people encouraged to come dressed as their favorite movie character for a chance to win a prize. New this year is a Founders’ Brewfest. The event also includes a full lineup of live bands, cardboard boat regatta, car show, food vendors and a market and bazaar. More info: algonquinfoundersdays.com.

McHenry County Fair: July 30 to Aug. 4 at McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. Includes Miss McHenry County pageant, monster truck rally, bull riding, draft horse pulls, truck and tractor pulls, demolition derby, carnival rides, craft and animal displays and more. More info: mchenrycountyfair.com.

Ty Davison rides a bull at the Tuff Hedeman Tour during the 75th Anniversary of the McHenry County Fair in Woodstock on Friday, August 4, 2023. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

Bike Huntley and Village Picnic on the Square: Aug. 4. The village’s Bike Patrol officers lead other cyclists on the Bike Huntley ride. This event takes participants over some of our many biking paths and through some of our beautiful parks. The entire ride is approximately 8.5 miles and will take about an hour for the average rider to complete.

Lakemoor Fest: Aug. 9 and 10 at Morrison Park. More info: facebook.com/p/Lakemoor-Fest-100095342387784.

Monarchs and Music: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at Crystal Lake Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive. Beach admission is free for an event hosted by the Monarch Coalition and the park district with activities games, live music, monarch education and more. More info: crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

McHenry Area Rotary Bands, Brews and BBQ Festival: Aug. 16 to Aug. 18 at Petersen Park, 4300 Peterson Park Road, McHenry. Featuring BBQ ribs, pulled pork, brisket, corn on the cob, ice cream, funnel cakes, dozens of beers, wines and live music. More info: mrbbb.com.

Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Fest: Aug. 30, 31 and Sept. 1, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road. Includes carnival; food, beer and wine tents; classic and custom car show; live entertainment; pickleball tournament; fireworks; and, new this year, a community picnic. More info: summersunsetfest.com.

Want your event added to this list? Email us at tips@nwherald.com.