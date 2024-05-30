Woodstock Food Truck Festival brings variety of cuisines to historic square this weekend

Your Sister’s Tomato will be at the Woodstock Food Truck Festival on Saturday, June 1, 2024 in the historic Woodstock Square. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

More than 20 food trucks will descend on the historic Woodstock Square on Saturday for the third annual Woodstock Food Truck Festival.

The event is from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 1, and admission is free.

Each of the more than 20 food trucks will offer a variety of cuisines, each with unique menus offering exotic flavors to traditional favorites and vegetarian options.

The festival will also have a well-stocked beverage station complete with a large selection of local beers, fine wines and a variety of non-alcoholic drinks.

Participating food trucks include: Antioch Pizza Shop, Bellies, Churros y Chocolate, Diesels Brew Mobile Cart, El Taco Feliz, Girl’s Got Balls, Hippy Gourmet Grilled Cheese, Brothers BBQ Food Truck, Kissed by Fire Pizza & BBQ Food Truck, Kona Ice of McHenry County, MJ’s Coffee Bar, My Funnel Truck, RJ’s BBQ, San Judas Food Truck, Serna’s Grill, Stix and Noodles, Hawaiian Food Truck, Wisconsin Style Barbecue, Your Sister’s Tomato and more.