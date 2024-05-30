Local Scene: Eat shrimp in Princeton, watch shrimp in Peru this weekend in the Illinois Valley

The Pioneer League team continues its season Friday against the Clinton Lumberkings with its second home game of the season at 7:05 p.m. at Schweickert Stadium at Veterans Park in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Here are six things to do this weekend:

1. ShrimpFest & Brew Hullabaloo: The festival features grilled shrimp, live music, food trucks, 10 different craft beers and canned cocktails, among other items, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton. Family-friendly kids activities are scheduled 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brass from the Past again will perform from 5 to 9 p.m. The Infinity Band will take the stage 1 to 4 p.m. and the Al and Jeanne Brown Jazz will open the entertainment at 11:30 a.m. Proceeds from the festival help the Princeton Rotary Club provide scholarships for Princeton High School students to continue their education.

2. Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp baseball: The Pioneer League team continues its season Friday against the Clinton Lumberkings with its second home game of the season at 7:05 p.m. at Schweickert Stadium at Veterans Park in Peru. Gates open at 5:30. Admission is free. The promotion will celebrate Illinois Valley Community College’s 100th anniversary. The team will wear an IVCC 100th purple specialty jersey. There will be a 50/50 raffle benefiting the IVCC Foundation. The food truck will be Tony’s Butt Shack, Maria’s Pizza and Polancic’s Tenderloins.

3. Kid’s Free Fishing Tournament: The 37th annual event is scheduled 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Lock 14 in La Salle. Registration is at 8 a.m. There are two different age groups for boys and girls: 4 to 12 and 13 and 15. Participants should bring their own tackle (a pole and a hook, no artificial lures). Snacks, drinks and bait will be provided. Prizes will be awarded. The event is sponsored by the Better Fishing Association of Northern Illinois, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Peru Rescue Station and the cities of La Salle and Peru. For more information, call 815-223-2382 or 815-488-2035 or go to www.better-fishing-assoc.com.

4. Colors for Arie: The 5K color walk/run to raise funds and awareness of suicide prevention is scheduled Saturday in Hennepin. The event starts 10 a.m. at 120 N. Fourth St. with registration beginning at 8 a.m. The donation for entry is $40, with the proceeds of the event will go to the Arukah Institute of Healing in Princeton. Participants are splashed with powdered colors as they complete the run. The 5K is in memory of Arie Chana Boggio, who was 15 when she took her life.

5. Illini Forest Fairie Fest: All “mythical creatures” are invited to take part 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday in activities at Illini State Park in Marseilles. There will be a variety of crafters, a bounce house, mystical foam fun, barrel cart rides, airbrushing and other items. There will be free bug eating, a drum circle, crafts for children, scavenger hunts and other activities.

6. Norsk Museum Opening Day and Taste of Norway breakfast: From 8 a.m to 11 a.m., Norwegian delicacy kumla, ham, scrambled egg with chives, fruit and coffee will be served for breakfast. Then from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Norsk Museum, 3656 E. 2631st Road will open for the season with rosemaling sales and demonstrations by Lynn Sove Maxson, Hardanger by Linda, Polar Star Lodge Norwegian Food sales and other cultural demonstrations. The museum will have new exhibits. Go to www.norskmuseums.org for more information.

