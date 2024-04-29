ShrimpFest & Brew Hullabaloo set June 1 in Princeton

Princeton Rotary Club will present an event for all ages when it hosts the third annual ShrimpFest & Brew Hullabaloo from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Rotary Park. (Derek Barichello)

The park will come alive with great food, cold drinks and 8 hours of live music, the Rotary said in a news release. Rotarians will prepare and serve grilled and fried shrimp boats, and other food trucks will be on site. Children activities will be available between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the PHS Scholarship Fund and various community groups through the Love Our Community grants. For more information, visit princetonshrimpfest.com or Rotary Club of Princeton, IL on Facebook.